ADX Bitcoin Trading
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 10 January 2022
- Activations: 7
My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on H1 time frame,
Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend.
stop loss 29 usd/0.01 bitcoin
take profit 29 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot)
Min deposit: from 300 usd
Input Setting to test my EA:
- Stoploss: 29 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 2900 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
- Takeprofit: 29 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 2900 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
(If you have any question, inbox me)