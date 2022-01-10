ADX Bitcoin Trading

My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on H1 time frame,

Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend.

stop loss 29 usd/0.01 bitcoin

take profit 29 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot)

Min deposit: from 300 usd

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Stoploss: 29 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 2900 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit: 29 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 2900 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)



