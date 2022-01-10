ADX Bitcoin Trading

My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on H1 time frame,

Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend.

stop loss 29 usd/0.01 bitcoin

take profit 29 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot)

Min deposit: from 300 usd

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Stoploss: 29 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 2900 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit:  29 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 2900 usd/bitcoin  depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)


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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Bitcoin Trading
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My   Expert Advisor   trade Bitcoin on M30 time frame, Base on Bollinger Bands indicator, stop loss 25 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 17 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Totally, my EA win  89% and loss 11%.  Min deposit: from 200 usd Recommended deposit: 400 usd Broker 5 digit, stop loss = 250000, take profit: 170000; Profit: 25%-35%/month. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 25 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 2500 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (  adjust to
ADX Gold Trading
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My   Expert Advisor   trade Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 17 usd/0.01 ounce take profit 32 usd/0.01 ounce (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/years (back test). Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 17 usd/0.01 ounce depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and   do not change) - Takeprofit:  32  usd/0.01 ounce   depend on your broker  and  your account   ( adjust t
ADX Euro Trading
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My   Expert Advisor   trade EURUSD on M15 time frame, Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 20 usd/0.01 lot take profit 13 usd/0.01 lot Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 600%/1 years (High risk). Draw Down: < 35% Min deposit: 150 usd Recommended deposit:  300 usd Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 20 usd/0.01 lot depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and   do not change) - Takeprofit:   13 usd/0.01 lot   depend on your broker  an
ATR Hedging Gold
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My  Expert Advisor   trade  Gold  (XAUUSD) on H1  time frame, Base on ATR indicator,   hedging   strategy. stop loss 0.19 usd/0.01 lot take profit 3 usd/0.01 lot  Min deposit: from 300 usd - From 300 usd to 2,000,000 usd after more than 01 year (back test, I cann't belive it) Input Setting to test my EA: - Stoploss: 0.19 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:    3 usd/0.01 lot  ( adjust to the correct ratio and   do not change) (If you have any question, inbo
RSI Hedging Gold
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My  Expert Advisor   trade  Gold  (XAUUSD) on M1,M5  time frame, Base on RSI indicator,   hedging   strategy. stop loss 0.27 usd/0.01 lot take profit 3.9 usd/0.01 lot  Recommend broker: Exness, 5 digit broker, stoploss = 270; takeprofit = 3900 Min deposit: from 300 usd Input Setting to test my EA: - Stoploss: 0.27 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:    3.9 usd/0.01 lot  ( adjust to the correct ratio and   do not change) (If you have any question, inbox me)
Greedy Boy
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My  Expert Advisor   trade  Gold  (XAUUSD) on M5  time frame, Base on Greedy   hedging   strategy. stop loss 0.570 usd/0.01 lot take profit 0.770 usd/0.01 lot  Live signal: coming soon. Recommend broker: Exness (Pro account), 3 digit broker, stoploss = 570; takeprofit = 770;  125 <spread <260. Min deposit: from 70 usd - From 70 usd to 1800 usd after a week. (backtest but worthy to  try) Input Setting to test my EA: - Stoploss: 0.570 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) -
Gold Pot
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My  Expert Advisor   trade  Gold  (XAUUSD) on M15  time frame, Base on  hedging  and scalping  strategy. stop loss 1.450 usd/0.01 lot take profit 3.300 usd/0.01 lot  Live signal: coming soon  Broker: XM market (Ultra Low Standard account) and use VPS to run EA. Min deposit: from 200 usd - From 200 usd to 3900 usd after 7 months (backtest but worthy to try) Input Setting to test my EA: - Stoploss: 1450 (1.450 usd/0.01 lot) (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  3300 (3.300
Gold Miner MT4 Pro
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My  Expert Advisor  trade  Gold  (XAUUSD) on M5  time frame, Base on very special  hedging  strategy and it take a along time to test. Broker: only  IC Markets  (Raw Trading account: spread <15) and use VPS to run EA,  Min deposit: from 200 usd. - From 200 usd to 36,506.40 usd after 5 months (backtest but worthy to try). - Live signal: coming soon - No need to do any things, just run and take profit.
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
Gold Hedging MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My  Expert Advisor   trade  Gold  (XAUUSD) on M1  time frame, Base on  special  hedging   strategy. stop loss 0.27 usd/0.01 lot take profit 3.9 usd/0.01 lot (increase if u want more profit) Recommend broker: Exness, 5 digit broker, stoploss = 270; takeprofit = 3900; If 3 diggit broker,  stoploss = 27; takeprofit = 390; Min deposit: from 500 usd - From 500 usd to 140.000 usd after more than 01 year (backtest) Input Setting to test my EA: - Stoploss: 0.27 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio
RSI Hedging Gold MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My  Expert Advisor   trade  Gold  (XAUUSD) on M1,M5  time frame, Base on RSI indicator,   hedging   strategy. stop loss 0.25 usd/0.01 lot take profit 3.9 usd/0.01 lot  Recommend broker: Tickmill, 3 digit broker, stoploss = 25; takeprofit = 390 Min deposit: from 500 usd - From 500 usd to 40,000 usd after more than 01 year. (backtest) Input Setting to test my EA: - Stoploss: 0.25 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:    3.9 usd/0.01 lot  ( adjust to the correct
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