Adaptive Momentum CCI
Indicators
- Samuel Alfred Preston
AdaptiveMomentumCCI Indicator
The AdaptiveMomentumCCI is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that enhances the traditional Commodity Channel Index (CCI) by incorporating adaptive period adjustments, momentum analysis, and signal filtering. It calculates a smoothed CCI based on a user-defined price source (e.g., HLC/3, OHLC/4, or close), with its period dynamically adjusted using the Average True Range (ATR) to reflect market volatility. The indicator features a dual-line system with an adaptive CCI line and a signal line, supplemented by upper and lower hysteresis bands for signal confirmation. A histogram displays the difference between the CCI and signal line, while optional trend and volatility filters refine trade signals. Bullish (green arrows) and bearish (red arrows) signals are plotted at the bottom and top of the indicator window, respectively, highlighting momentum-driven crossovers, with an additional marker for high volatility conditions. This versatile tool aids traders in identifying overbought/oversold conditions and potential trend reversals with improved responsiveness to market dynamics.
