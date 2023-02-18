Best Trend Change Zone MT5

The TrendChangeZone indicator displays global and local price highs and lows on the chart. The indicator also shows the global trend on the chart and corrective waves. This indicator is designed to determine the direction and change the trend. Most importantly, the indicator shows trend continuation or reversal zones. An indispensable assistant in trading. The indicator does not redraw. The indicator can work on all trading instruments.





Important !!!

Top trend if 2 (two) or more blue segments in a row.

The trend is lower if there are 2 (two) or more red segments in a row.

If the color of the segments alternates, then the trend is predominantly the one that was before the alternation. If, for example, the trend was lower (there were 2 or more red segments in a row) and the first blue segment appeared, this indicates that the trend can change to an upper one, but still remains lower.





Input parameters of the indicator:

BarsCount - number of bars to draw

GlobalMaxMin - enables/disables drawing global lows and highs

GlobalTrendLine - enable/disable trend drawing

ColorGlobalTrenLineUp - line color when an uptrend is formed

ColorGlobalTrendLineDown - line color when a downtrend is formed

WidthGlobalTrendLine - thickness of the trend line

StyleGlobalTrendLine - trend line style

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LocalMaxMin – enables/disables drawing corrective local lows and highs

LocalTrendLine – enables/disables drawing a line of corrective waves

ColorLocalTrendLine - color of the corrective wave line

WidthGlobalTrendLine - thickness of the corrective wave line

StyleGlobalTrendLine – line style of corrective waves

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GlobalZone – enable/disable the trend continuation or reversal zone

GlobalColorZoneLine - border color of the trend continuation or reversal zone

GlobalColorZone - color of trend continuation or reversal zone

On the Colors tab , you can set the color of local and global highs and lows



