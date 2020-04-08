Advanced Kagi Chart Indicator with ATR Adaptation and Smart Alerts

Transform your price analysis with this professional Kagi indicator that filters market noise and highlights genuine trend changes. Based on traditional Japanese charting methods from the 1870s rice markets, this tool focuses purely on significant price movements while ignoring time-based fluctuations.

Core Features:

Dual Reversal Methods

Fixed Delta: Set a precise price threshold for reversal detection

ATR-Based: Automatic adjustment to market volatility using Average True Range (14-period standard)

Switch between methods based on your trading style and market conditions

Visual Clarity

Yang lines (thick, blue): Bullish momentum - bulls in control

Yin lines (thin, red): Bearish momentum - bears in control

Customizable colors and line width for optimal chart visibility

Automatic shoulder (resistance) and waist (support) level marking

Comprehensive Alert System (7 Kagi Signal Rules)

Yang/Yin Transitions: Immediate alerts when trend direction changes Shoulder Formation: Alerts on bearish reversal points at tops Waist Formation: Alerts on bullish reversal points at bottoms Multiple Shoulders: Detects strong bearish trends with consecutive falling tops Multiple Waists: Identifies strong bullish trends with consecutive rising bottoms Multi-Level Breakouts: Alerts on sudden vertical price surges Trend Strength Analysis: Tracks line length to measure momentum intensity

Individual Alert Controls

Enable or disable specific alert types

Customize consecutive count for trend confirmation (default: 3)

All alerts include precise price levels and clear directional signals

LONG/SHORT opportunity notifications

Technical Specifications

Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN)

Suitable for all markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, Crypto

Maximum historical bars: 1000 (adjustable)

No repainting - calculations based on closed bars

Efficient memory usage with automatic object cleanup

Trading Applications

Trend Identification: Thick lines confirm strong trends, thin lines signal weakness

Support/Resistance: Shoulders and waists mark key price levels

Noise Reduction: Only significant moves trigger chart changes

Breakout Trading: Multi-level alerts catch explosive price movements

Range Detection: Frequent flips indicate consolidation periods

Risk Management Guidelines

Use stop losses at previous shoulder/waist levels

Combine with volume analysis for confirmation

Adjust reversal threshold based on asset volatility

Test different settings on historical data before live trading

Consider market conditions: trending vs range-bound

Recommended Settings

Intraday Trading: ATR method with 1.0-2.0 multiplier

Swing Trading: ATR method with 2.0-3.0 multiplier or Fixed Delta 30-100 pips

Scalping: Fixed Delta 5-15 pips (high-frequency signals)

Position Trading: ATR method with 3.0+ multiplier or Fixed Delta 100+ pips

Parameter Customization

Color_1: Yang line color (default: DodgerBlue)

Color_2: Yin line color (default: OrangeRed)

Delta: Fixed reversal amount in points

MaxBars: Historical calculation limit

Width: Line thickness (1-5 recommended)

UseATR: Toggle ATR-based calculation

ATR_Period: Volatility measurement period (14 standard)

ATR_Multiplier: Sensitivity adjustment (1.0-3.0 typical)

This indicator complements traditional candlestick analysis by removing time-based noise and focusing on pure price action. Best results achieved when combined with proper risk management, position sizing, and market context awareness.

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always practice proper risk management and test strategies thoroughly before live trading.