Kagi Indicator
- Indicators
- Arinze Michael Ejike
- Version: 2.222
- Activations: 5
Advanced Kagi Chart Indicator with ATR Adaptation and Smart Alerts
Transform your price analysis with this professional Kagi indicator that filters market noise and highlights genuine trend changes. Based on traditional Japanese charting methods from the 1870s rice markets, this tool focuses purely on significant price movements while ignoring time-based fluctuations.
Core Features:
Dual Reversal Methods
- Fixed Delta: Set a precise price threshold for reversal detection
- ATR-Based: Automatic adjustment to market volatility using Average True Range (14-period standard)
- Switch between methods based on your trading style and market conditions
Visual Clarity
- Yang lines (thick, blue): Bullish momentum - bulls in control
- Yin lines (thin, red): Bearish momentum - bears in control
- Customizable colors and line width for optimal chart visibility
- Automatic shoulder (resistance) and waist (support) level marking
Comprehensive Alert System (7 Kagi Signal Rules)
- Yang/Yin Transitions: Immediate alerts when trend direction changes
- Shoulder Formation: Alerts on bearish reversal points at tops
- Waist Formation: Alerts on bullish reversal points at bottoms
- Multiple Shoulders: Detects strong bearish trends with consecutive falling tops
- Multiple Waists: Identifies strong bullish trends with consecutive rising bottoms
- Multi-Level Breakouts: Alerts on sudden vertical price surges
- Trend Strength Analysis: Tracks line length to measure momentum intensity
Individual Alert Controls
- Enable or disable specific alert types
- Customize consecutive count for trend confirmation (default: 3)
- All alerts include precise price levels and clear directional signals
- LONG/SHORT opportunity notifications
Technical Specifications
- Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN)
- Suitable for all markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, Crypto
- Maximum historical bars: 1000 (adjustable)
- No repainting - calculations based on closed bars
- Efficient memory usage with automatic object cleanup
Trading Applications
- Trend Identification: Thick lines confirm strong trends, thin lines signal weakness
- Support/Resistance: Shoulders and waists mark key price levels
- Noise Reduction: Only significant moves trigger chart changes
- Breakout Trading: Multi-level alerts catch explosive price movements
- Range Detection: Frequent flips indicate consolidation periods
Risk Management Guidelines
- Use stop losses at previous shoulder/waist levels
- Combine with volume analysis for confirmation
- Adjust reversal threshold based on asset volatility
- Test different settings on historical data before live trading
- Consider market conditions: trending vs range-bound
Recommended Settings
- Intraday Trading: ATR method with 1.0-2.0 multiplier
- Swing Trading: ATR method with 2.0-3.0 multiplier or Fixed Delta 30-100 pips
- Scalping: Fixed Delta 5-15 pips (high-frequency signals)
- Position Trading: ATR method with 3.0+ multiplier or Fixed Delta 100+ pips
Parameter Customization
- Color_1: Yang line color (default: DodgerBlue)
- Color_2: Yin line color (default: OrangeRed)
- Delta: Fixed reversal amount in points
- MaxBars: Historical calculation limit
- Width: Line thickness (1-5 recommended)
- UseATR: Toggle ATR-based calculation
- ATR_Period: Volatility measurement period (14 standard)
- ATR_Multiplier: Sensitivity adjustment (1.0-3.0 typical)
This indicator complements traditional candlestick analysis by removing time-based noise and focusing on pure price action. Best results achieved when combined with proper risk management, position sizing, and market context awareness.
Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always practice proper risk management and test strategies thoroughly before live trading.