Niffler

"The Niffler is a fluffy, black and long-snouted beast. This burrowing creature has a predilection for anything glittery. Nifflers are often kept by goblins to burrow deep into the earth for treasure." Newt Scamander, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them".

Niffler is a multicurrency trend trading Expert Advisor based on moving averages. A classic seasoned with the magic of modern technology. Niffler uses SMA, EMA, LMA, SWMA, HMA, AMA, TMA, EPMA and RMA on the timeframes M15, M20, H1, H3, H6, H8 and H12. All parameters have been carefully selected according to the individual peculiarities of each used currency pair.

Niffler uses custom rules to search for the opportunities for opening positions.

Niffler does not use risky strategies, such as martingale, grid and keeping losing unprofitable positions.


Pairs and timeframes

The EA is able to work with multiple pairs simultaneously in the multicurrency mode. Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD and EURGBP. You can specify additional pairs in the Pairs parameter, listing them with a comma. Niffler is not optimized for currency pairs other than the recommended ones. Default settings will be used for them. When testing in the strategy tester, the tested pair is automatically added to Pairs. When trading on demo and live accounts, only the pair listed in Pairs are used.

Calculation of the moving averages uses the timeframes: M15, M20, H1, H3, H6, H8 and H12. Timeframes M20, H3, H6, H8 are calculated programmatically based on the data of smaller timeframes - M5, H1.


Parameters

  • Risk % - risk level for each new trade. The default value is 0%.
  • Lot (if risk set to zero) - if the risk is set to 0, the lot size is fixed.
  • Used Pairs - list of the currency pairs for the multicurrency mode, separated y commas. Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD and EURGBP. If the parameter is empty, the current chart pair is used. The tested currency pair is added automatically when testing in the strategy tester.
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Alan Hull's moving average, more sensitive to the current price activity than the normal MA. Reacts to the trend changes faster, displays the price movement more clearly. When the indicator color changes, it sends a push notification to the mobile device, a message to the email and displays a pop-up alert. Parameters Period - smoothing period, recommended values are from 9 to 64. The greater the period, the smoother the indicator. Method - smoothing method, may range from 0 to 3. Label - text l
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Indicator for Highlighting Any Time Periods such as Trade Sessions or Week Days We do we need it? Looking through the operation results of my favorite Expert Advisor in the strategy tester I noticed that most deals it opened during the Asian session were unprofitable. It would be a great idea to see it on a graph, I thought. And that was the time I bumped into the first problem - viewing only the Asian session on a chart. And hiding all the others. It is not a problem to find the work schedule o
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Sergey Sapozhnikov
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Alan Hull's moving average, more sensitive to the current price activity than the normal MA. Reacts to the trend changes faster, displays the price movement more clearly. When the indicator color changes, it sends a push notification to the mobile device, a message to the email and displays a pop-up alert. Parameters Period - smoothing period, recommended values are from 9 to 64. The greater the period, the smoother the indicator. Method - smoothing method Label - text label used in the message
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