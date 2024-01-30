How to Setup News Filter on FxBestTools MT4 Products





Loading Events from External resources need to allow EAs to access the resources. This post demonstrates simple steps to allow EAs to access these resources.





1. open Tools/Options on your terminal.









2.On the Expert Advisors tab Click and enable Allow Webrequest option and add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to the list.











3. Click Ok to save settings.





Source of the News :

The source of the news is : https://www.forexfactory.com/





Important Note :