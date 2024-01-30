How to Setup News Filter on FxBestTools MT4 Products
Analytics & Forecasts

How to Setup News Filter on FxBestTools MT4 Products

30 January 2024, 23:10
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
0
558


Loading Events from External resources need to allow EAs to access the resources. This post demonstrates simple steps to allow EAs to access these resources.


1. open Tools/Options on your terminal.



2.On the Expert Advisors tab Click and enable Allow Webrequest option and add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to the list.



3. Click Ok to save settings.


Source of the News :


Important Note :

  • News Filter will not work in tester because of MQL limitations.

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