How to Setup News Filter on FxBestTools MT4 Products

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Loading Events from External resources need to allow EAs to access the resources. This post demonstrates simple steps to allow EAs to access these resources.
1. open Tools/Options on your terminal.
2.On the Expert Advisors tab Click and enable Allow Webrequest option and add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to the list.
3. Click Ok to save settings.
Source of the News :
- The source of the news is : https://www.forexfactory.com/
Important Note :
- News Filter will not work in tester because of MQL limitations.