Parabolic Pro

Modified Parabolic SAR: Your Reliable Assistant in the Market

This enhanced version of the Parabolic SAR indicator effectively displays trend direction and can be a valuable addition to your trading strategy.

Advantages:

  • Trend Direction Reflection: The indicator clearly shows the market trend direction, aiding you in making informed trading decisions.

  • Signal Filtering: This serves as an excellent filter to complement your strategy, helping to eliminate false signals and make more accurate trades.

  • Ease of Use: The indicator is easily customizable to suit your needs. You can select a period that aligns with your trading style and timeframes.

Usage Recommendations:

  • Forex Trading: Open a buy trade when a blue signal appears, and a sell trade when a red signal appears. This will help you better identify entry points and improve your results.

  • Identifying Breakouts of Support and Resistance Levels: The indicator also excels at identifying breakouts of support and resistance levels, which can be crucial signals for deciding when to enter or exit a trade.

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Sniper MACD
Yaroslav Varankin
4.35 (17)
Indicators
The "Sniper MACD" indicator is an improved version of the classic MACD, designed to enhance trading efficiency. It features additional filtering and multiple smoothing methods, allowing for more accurate signals. Features: Additional Filtering: Improves signal quality, reducing the likelihood of false triggers and increasing forecast accuracy. Multiple Smoothing: Reduces market noise, providing more reliable signals. Volume Integration: The built-in volume indicator helps assess market conditio
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RVI Sniper Alert
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4.5 (4)
Indicators
The Alert Arrows RVI indicator is an advanced version of the Relative Vigor Index (RVI), augmented with alert arrow functionality. It can identify potential support and resistance levels, providing traders with valuable insights into market dynamics. Key Features: Alert Arrows: Integrated alert arrows offer visual cues for potential trading opportunities. Additional Filters: Two extra filters are implemented to improve the indicator's readings, increasing the accuracy and reliability of signals
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Revolution martingale
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (3)
Indicators
Revolution Martingale is an indicator designed for trading binary options on the M5 timeframe. Features: M5 Timeframe: It is recommended to use the indicator on the M5 timeframe for optimal trading. Trade Entry: Trades should only be opened on the first candle after a signal appears. Signals: A blue diamond indicates a buying opportunity for upward movement, while a red diamond indicates a buying opportunity for downward movement. Configured for Effective Binary Options Trading: The indicator i
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Big Scalper Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Big Scalper Pro комбинированный осциллятор, отображающий на ценовом графике  Сигналы на вход отображаются в виде стрелок соответствующего цвета, а также дублируются текстовым сообщением. есть звуковые и текстовые алерты push уведомления уведомления на email все это можно включить и выключить в настройках индикатора настройки период это период г л авного индикатора в период это период дополнительного индикатора волатильности
Mega Alert Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Mega Alert Level Indicator: A Simple Yet Valuable Tool The Mega Alert Level indicator provides sound, informational, push, and email notifications when the price of a currency pair touches or approaches standard support and resistance levels, as well as any other objects on the chart you select. Features: Notifications: Customize notifications to your preference—choose between Email, Popup, or Push. All settings are displayed in the upper right corner of the chart. Ease of Use: Simply attach th
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Scalping Binary option Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Scalping Binary Option Pro is an arrow indicator that is completely free from repainting . Although it may work incorrectly in strategy testers, its signals remain relevant for real trading. Signals: A red arrow pointing down indicates a selling opportunity, while a green arrow pointing up indicates a buying opportunity. Settings: All you need to adjust are the colors of the signal arrows and the sound alert for signal notifications. Usage Recommendations: It is best to use the indicator on hig
Almas Wall Street
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Almas Wall Street is a professional arrow indicator with no repainting. Signals appear simultaneously with the formation of a candle. Trading Guidelines: Enter a trade for at least 2 candles or on the next candle after the signal for 1 candle. Screenshot 5 . A red arrow pointing down suggests considering sales, while a blue arrow suggests buying. All you need to configure are the colors of the signal arrows. It is recommended to apply this indicator in scalping on timeframes M1-M5. Signals occur
Brilliant Wall Street
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Brilliant Wall Street is a professional arrow indicator.  It is based on a mathematical calculation.  thanks to a special calculation algorithm that was developed by the best specialists  he is not late, moreover, he gives advanced signals.  -----------almost complete absence of redrawing------------.  signals appear with the advent of the candle.  It is recommended to enter a trade for at least 1-2 candles on the next candle, but you can also use a signal...  The red down arrow indicates that
Insider Sniper MTF
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
This is a dial indicator for trading from the level of support resistance  --- complete lack of redrawing ---  He is able to determine the levels of support resistance  Finds the best entry points and shows them with arrows.  If a trend is forming, the indicator will always notify with a arrow signal.  buy signal blue arrow for sale red arrow  This signaling tool can also be used on a sideways market.  The main thing is that it is volatile.!!!!!!  Good percentage of correct indicator predictio
Level Wall Street
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
I n the tester does not work, see how it works in the video; sorry for the inconvenience. UTB is done for real-time work quotation when trading. indicator draws resistance support levels Also, when a level appears, an arrow appears where to open a deal. You will not miss any desired level approach. The indicator showed good results on all graphs and time frames. recommended settings step 1800 p.s traders selling from wall street also use resistance support levels in their analytics how do tra
Mega Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Esta es una de las modificaciones de los canales Keltner. Ayuda a identificar puntos de entrada y salida lógicos. Ayuda a determinar un posible movimiento de precios. Crea canales equidistantes que se convierten en niveles de soporte y resistencia dinámicos. Facilita enormemente el análisis del mercado visual. El indicador es un multi-tiempo multi-tiempo muestra buenos resultados.
Ideal Channels MTF
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
trading indicator, which automatically recognizes equal levels of support and resistance and otorova content and resistance and poison indicator uses elder system can be applied to any financial instruments and on any timeframes. the same indicator draws to. it is perfect for scalping as its essence is to trade in the channel. The indicator has many parameters that allow it to be conveniently customized. indicator settings filter - it filters the market noise that is, we get more accurate channe
Bad Boys
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The Bad Boys indicator is a arrow indicator percentage (of positive trades) of correct forecasts of the indicator, even during news releases, the indicator was tested on a real account and showed a good result of correct forecasts. Settings allow you to customize the color of the arrows. volatility period indicator period the number of bars for which the market analysis will be carried out price is the method when a signal will appear when opening when closing a candle, etc. volatility allows yo
Dream Wall Street
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Dream Wall Street   It represents the visualization of support resistance levels. the indicator marks the levels that are formed on a candle whose tick volume exceeds the average volume; it is perfect as it is without filters for scalping by level it can also be used as an addition to an existing trading system. The indicator can be used as a filter. It is already set up to configure anything for you. Settings allow you to customize the light levels
Divergent Accuracy
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The Divergent Accuracy indicator is designed to identify discrepancies on the price chart of a currency pair. The Divergent Accuracy indicator recognizes bullish and bearish divergences, and can also output a signal that a divergence has been detected... In addition to identifying divergences, the indicator works with overbought and oversold levels, and also shows arrows to enter the market...
Premium Volume
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The premium loudness indicator draws on the chart of a currency pair based on data on the price level in the back period in the input parameters of the indicator in the form of a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions conducted on it If the broker provides real volume data, Cannot be received For example, the range H1 can be specified as H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. For M1, it is recommended to use periodic settings for M5 values.
Premium Volumes Lite
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Premium Volume Lite The Premium Volume Lite indicator plots the distribution of deals according to price levels in the form of a histogram on a chart of a currency pair. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions carried out on it. If the broker provides data on real volume, the indicator can show the distribution over it. Ranges can be equal only to standard timeframes not lower than the current one. о periods value is current then the indicator wi
Invisible Sniper
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The Invisible Sniper arrow indicator is built on the use of candlestick analysis. The indicator finds the “Absorption” reversal candlestick patterns on the price chart and, depending on the figure, bullish or bearish absorption, gives a signal to enter in the form of blue arrows to buy, red to sell. in the indicator Invisible Sniper implemented sound and text alert..
Dawn In Trading
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Dawn In Trading indicator is a new ray of light in trading! This indicator has been tested on a real chart in real trading; All statistics about this indicator from real trading on the market! From the screenshots you can see the profitability of quality and the number of signals of this tool, you can also check it in the tester! As soon as a blue arrow appears, open a deal to increase, when a red arrow appears, open a deal to fall! Signals appear when you open a new candle and do not redraw, t
Dream Binary Option
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
It is possible to trade on any basic asset, but the experts holding testing give preference to currency pair USD/JPY, EUR/USD. Optimum time for work is considered European, the American session. with the standard settings which are already perfected to an ideal At emergence of a blue arrow under a candle the option UP is acquired. At emergence of a red arrow the option DOWN is acquired. It should be noted one feature of the indicator: the signal is formed on the current bar, but it is worth
Boss New
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
boss ! Trading opportunities can be used in any underlying asset, but experts in conducting tests prefer the currency pair USD / JPY. The most favorable time for work is the European, American session. When the blue arrow appears, a red option under the candle is acquired UP. When the red arrow appears, the option DOWN is acquired. It is recommended to avoid trading during strong news releases
Trend Interceptor Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
This indicator was tested on the basis of real statistics for all market indicators according to indicators for 3 months of trading. trade forecasts for usd / jpy on the m30 time frame were received on our statistics! if you have any questions, please contact us in private messages or in discussions under this indicator and we will figure it out and help any questions will arise personal messages or in discussions under this indicator As soon as the blue points appear, we open a deal to increa
Trend Hunter Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better.
Venom
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Venom indicator is a new type of indicator for scalping with high accuracy of correct predictions in the indicator you can select the indicator signal does not redraw, does not disappear, you can trust it 100% When a red blue arrow appears under the candlestick, an UP option is purchased. When red arrows appear, the DOWN option is purchased. the indicator is based on our new development, if there is an order with a large amount that opens in the direction we need, according to the analysis of th
Atom Pro Maximum
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
the indicator showed excellent results in the scalping trade, and the same excellent results in the trading of exact instruments led to the fact that of these indicators showed themselves perfectly during the exit from the news with an  during low volatility,  This instrument has been tested for more than 1 month. What can we say about the number? It is reliable, accurate, at any time of trading. Atom Pro Maximum, this indicator showed excellent results in scalping trading. The accuracy of this
Fast rollback
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
can recognize candlestick patterns he also recognizes the lows and highs of the price for a certain time. MTF works on all currency pairs in futures and sulfur, cryptocurrency does not redraw. his work can be seen in the test. you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred trading time during the European American session ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Above sea level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe indicator perfectly determines when there will be a rollback from the level ideal for binary options. of correct true signals Forex Stop Loss trading can be dragged behind the line thereby moving the deal to breakeven there is a signal in the indicator. The indicator showed excellent results during testing. Test in the test and make sure it is accurate. For any questions, suggestions, please always communicate with you.
Zero linea
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
multi-timeframe indicator. Ideal for both the Forex market and binary options. Good accuracy of this tool the indicator showed excellent results during testing. test it in a tester and make sure it is accurate.... complete lack of redrawing. You can choose absolutely any instrument. the indicator will provide many profitable and accurate signals. advantages of the indicator: advanced signals. high signal accuracy. frequency of occurrence of signals.
Revolution Martingale Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Revolution Martingale Pro indicator for binary options! at the time of opening and the appearance of the signal! Blue diamond is shopping up. A red diamond is an option down. The indicator is already set to trade in binary options. ----------- protection is set against hitting on (steps - martingale knees) protection of several minuses under the row. ------------------------------------------- (Redrawing possible)
Binarium
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
indicator for binary options! open a deal only for 1 - candle The indicator is already set to trade in binary options. The indicator is ideal for trading on martingale since he very accurately combines what the next candle will be if you are trading in a martingale money management, this is the indicator that you were looking for; it is just created for you and your trading style p.s it is much better than relying on the color of the candle as some not very experienced traders do (therefore, the
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