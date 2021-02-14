Parabolic Pro
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
Modified Parabolic SAR: Your Reliable Assistant in the Market
This enhanced version of the Parabolic SAR indicator effectively displays trend direction and can be a valuable addition to your trading strategy.
Advantages:
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Trend Direction Reflection: The indicator clearly shows the market trend direction, aiding you in making informed trading decisions.
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Signal Filtering: This serves as an excellent filter to complement your strategy, helping to eliminate false signals and make more accurate trades.
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Ease of Use: The indicator is easily customizable to suit your needs. You can select a period that aligns with your trading style and timeframes.
Usage Recommendations:
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Forex Trading: Open a buy trade when a blue signal appears, and a sell trade when a red signal appears. This will help you better identify entry points and improve your results.
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Identifying Breakouts of Support and Resistance Levels: The indicator also excels at identifying breakouts of support and resistance levels, which can be crucial signals for deciding when to enter or exit a trade.