Bar Countdown is a simple indicator for MetaTrader 5 that shows the time remaining of the each candle.

It can be placed in any corner of the chart or near of the price close and it'll help you to know

if the current candle is ending.

Choose the counter format between HR:MIN:SEC and MIN:SEC

It is so easy to use, configure the color, size and counter position on the chart and that's it!!!

The Countdown starts now!





Updates:

2021/02/28; v1.0: Initial release

2021/03/16; v1.1: Minor code changes

Now there is a possibility to change the horizontal distance close to the closing price

