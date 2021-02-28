Bar Countdown

4.9

Bar Countdown is a simple indicator for MetaTrader 5 that shows the time remaining of the each candle.

It can be placed in any corner of the chart or near of the price close and it'll help you to know
if the current candle is ending.

Choose the counter format between HR:MIN:SEC and MIN:SEC

It is so easy to use, configure the color, size and counter position on the chart and that's it!!!

The Countdown starts now!


Updates:

2021/02/28; v1.0: Initial release

2021/03/16; v1.1: Minor code changes
                            Now there is a possibility to change the horizontal distance close to the closing price

Reviews 11
Jan Darrel Remedio Ocon
124
Jan Darrel Remedio Ocon 2026.08.05 16:46 
 

Thanks nice!!

Mariotoro
40
Mariotoro 2026.02.20 15:19 
 

Very good tool. I like it and I recommend it

Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
916
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2023.06.26 05:36 
 

Gosto muito do indicador, mas funciona com todos os tiques do preço. Haverá alguma forma de o fazer funcionar como um temporizador normal?

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Jan Darrel Remedio Ocon
124
Jan Darrel Remedio Ocon 2026.08.05 16:46 
 

Thanks nice!!

Mariotoro
40
Mariotoro 2026.02.20 15:19 
 

Very good tool. I like it and I recommend it

demoy82
14
demoy82 2026.01.19 01:54 
 

simplicity and functionality is exactly what we all need, but i dont particularly comfortable with wide gap on the right side of the chart window, we dont need that wide gap, it would be nice if we could make the timer much closer to the right chart window

Rahib Samadov
390
Rahib Samadov 2026.01.02 22:17 
 

Very good. Sımple. Only doesnt show when the chart is daily. Thank you

SerroCrypto
136
SerroCrypto 2025.07.26 06:42 
 

Thank you just for what I needed for scalping work in M1, well done.

wong issac
38
wong issac 2025.05.20 10:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
916
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2023.06.26 05:36 
 

Gosto muito do indicador, mas funciona com todos os tiques do preço. Haverá alguma forma de o fazer funcionar como um temporizador normal?

Carlo Di Tizio
22
Carlo Di Tizio 2022.05.18 16:19 
 

Very good, and simple tool. Excellent

Flavio Graziano
1628
Flavio Graziano 2021.11.21 10:19 
 

Very simple and convenient. Fine

Mohammed Shalaby
38
Mohammed Shalaby 2021.06.05 22:35 
 

Great

ghani34
14
ghani34 2021.05.27 09:56 
 

verry good tool...

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