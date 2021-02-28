Bar Countdown
- Indicators
-
Mario Antonio OliveiraHello, welcome to my profile.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 March 2021
Bar Countdown is a simple indicator for MetaTrader 5 that shows the time remaining of the each candle.
It can be placed in any corner of the chart or near of the price close and it'll help you to know
if the current candle is ending.
Choose the counter format between HR:MIN:SEC and MIN:SEC
It is so easy to use, configure the color, size and counter position on the chart and that's it!!!
The Countdown starts now!
Updates:
2021/02/28; v1.0: Initial release
2021/03/16; v1.1: Minor code changes
Now there is a possibility to change the horizontal distance close to the closing price
Thanks nice!!