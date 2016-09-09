TrueVolumeSurrogate MT5

This indicator provides a true volume surrogate based on tick volumes. It uses a specific formula for calculation of a near to real estimation of trade volumes distribution, which may be very handy for instruments where only tick volumes are available. Please note that absolute values of the indicator do not correspond to any real volumes data, but the distribution itself, including overall shape and behavior, is similar to real volumes' shape and behavior of related instruments (for example, currency futures).

The indicator shows the volumes as a histogram in multiple colors. By default the green color means that the volume of the current bar is larger than that of the previous one, and the red color means that the volume of the current bar is smaller than the volume of the previous bar.

Parameters



AlertSigmaFactor, ExtraAlertSigmaFactor - enable/disable alerts for the events when volumes exceed specfied levels;

CalibrationPeriod - how often to re-calculate mean and sigma of the volume bars; specified in minutes, 60 by default;

CalibrationSize - number of bars for calculation of mean and the sigma; 1000 by default;

VolumeActionColor - colors to highlight increased and decreased volumes; Increase/Decrease, by default;

PriceActionColor - colors to highlight up bar and down bar (based on price move on the main chart);

StrengthEffect - selector of one of available visual effects for altering color according to bar "strength" (close price relative position on the main chart);

ColorIncrease, ColorDecrease, ColorExtra - 3 main colors;

ColorBlendingType - selector of one of color mixing algorithms;





Parameters AlertSigmaFactor and ExtraAlertSigmaFactor (0 by default, meaning that alerts are disabled) allow you to enable alerts when a volume exceeds any of the two predefined levels (main and additional). The values should be specified as a factor of standard deviations (for example 1.0 or 3.0) counted from the mean value on the available history. If both levels are non-zero, there can be two alerts on one bar, that is one alert of each kind. The levels are shown on the chart as horizontal lines (red and dashed).

The version of TrueVolumeSurrogate for MetaTrader 4 exists.