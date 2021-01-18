CustomVolumeDelta
- Indicators
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Stanislav KorotkyTrading is just my hobby. I'm working in IT industry. So developement of experts, indicators, and script is not a problem at all to me. Wide range of technologies are used: MQL4, MQL5, system and applied programming, web-services, neural networks and more.
New:
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 January 2021
This indicator displays volume delta (of either tick volume or real volume) encoded in a custom symbol, generated by special expert advisers, such as RenkoFromRealTicks.
MetaTrader does not allow negative values in the volumes, this is why we need to encode deltas in a special way, and then use CustomVolumeDelta indicator to decode and display the deltas.
This indicator is applicable only for custom instruments generated in appropriate way (with signed volumes encoded). It makes no sense to apply it to other charts.
For FOREX tickers the real volume field is always vacant. This is why renko generators (and other types of custom symbol generators) can save tick volume delta into the real volume field.
For exchange tickers real volumes are provided, hence tick volumes are less important and the tick volume field may be used to store delta of real volumes.
Parameters
- Source - specifies the field from where to read and decode volume delta: TickVolume or RealVolume;
Very good!