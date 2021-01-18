This indicator displays volume delta (of either tick volume or real volume) encoded in a custom symbol, generated by special expert advisers, such as RenkoFromRealTicks.

MetaTrader does not allow negative values in the volumes, this is why we need to encode deltas in a special way, and then use CustomVolumeDelta indicator to decode and display the deltas.

This indicator is applicable only for custom instruments generated in appropriate way (with signed volumes encoded). It makes no sense to apply it to other charts.