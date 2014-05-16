PriceProbability

This is an easy to use signal indicator which shows and alerts probability measures for buys and sells in near future. It is based on statistical data gathered on existing history and takes into account all observed price changes versus corresponding bar intervals in the past. The statistical calculations use the same matrix as another related indicator - PointsVsBars.

Once the indicator is placed on a chart, it shows 2 labels with current estimation of signal probability and alerts when signal strength exceeds 50%.

The indicator provides 3 signals:

  1. Plain quantitative measure of buy and sell strengths (Stats line), can be used as a secondary signal, or for aggressive trading;
  2. Probability measure as a ratio of buy and sell probabilities (Probs line), can be used as a primary signal;
  3. Suggested trading target in points (TP), can be used as confirming signal - its sign should be positive for buy and negative for sell signals;

Is all signals match each other, indicators shows a price mark for entry. If the probability measure is less than 50%, the mark is placed on a level, where the probability would supposedly become 50% (an opportunity for a pending order). If the measure is over 50%, the mark is placed at open price of 0-th bar.

Depending from signal direction and strength, the color of labels can change: blue (buy), red (sell), pale blue (may be buy), pale red (may be sell), gray (no signal).

It's important to note, that all measures are nondeterministic. Even if a measure counts for almost 100%, this does not guarantee that corresponding price movement does actually occur in near future. Due to the nature of probability, every single signal may behave differently, but overall they conform to general rules. So, in a long perspective the statistical approach yields more wins than losses.

Parameters:

  • HistoryDepth - number of bars to use for statistic calculations; by default - 5000; the larger - the better; please, make sure that there are no holes in history for the specified number of bars; minimum value is 1000;
  • ForecastDepth - number of bars to use for probability calculation; bar intervals up to ForecastDepth are taken into account; by default - 100; history should contain  HistoryDepth plus ForecastDepth bars; NB: only ~1000 bars of history are available in tester at starting point;
  • Corner - corner of window where to place indicator's labels; by default - 3 (lower right); other values: 0 - upper left, 1 - upper right, 2 - lower left;
  • Mode - mode of calculations; allowed values: 0 and 1; by default - 0;

Indicator can operate in 2 modes, any one selected by Mode parameter. The mode 0 is a default one calculating probabilities in a fairly straight-forward manner: any price change on last ForecastDepth bars is taken into account either for buy or sell hypothesis depending from its sign. The mode 1 is a tricky mode - it handles 2 hypotheses for buy and sell conditions separately, that is only positive changes are taken for buy and only negative for sell. The mode 0 is better suited for medium- and long-term trading, including trends. The mode 1 is better suited for short-term trading on local price oscillations, without a long-lasting trend conditions.

Indicator is calculated on every new bar, it does not process ticks.

Recommended timeframes: intraday M15 - H1 (in the absense of news releases), H4, D1.

Recommended products
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
PinBar Pattern mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator PINBAR Pattern for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects PinBars on chart: - Bullish PinBar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish PinBar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It i
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Shooting Star pattern mf
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bearish Shooting Star patterns on chart:  Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/sel
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Gold Bricks FX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Gold Bricks FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Pattern 123
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
"Pattern 123" is an indicator-a trading system built on a popular pattern, pattern 123. This is the moment when we expect a reversal on the older trend and enter the continuation of the small trend, its 3rd impulse. The indicator displays signals and markings on an open chart. You can enable/disable graphical constructions in the settings. The indicator has a built-in notification system (email, mobile terminal, standard terminal alert). "Pattern 123" has a table that displays signals from sele
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator "RSI SPEED" for MT4 - great predictive tool , No Repaint. The calculation of this indicator is  based on equations from physics . RSI SPEED is the  1st derivative of RSI  itself. RSI SPEED is   good for scalping entries   into the direction of main trend. Use it   in combination   with suitable   trend indicator , for example HTF MA (as on pictures). RSI SPEED indicator shows how fast RSI itself changes its direction   - it is very sensitive . It is recommended to use RS
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on Sm
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicators
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Pro Trend Tracking
Harun Celik
Indicators
Pro Trend Tracking   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Do
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximiz
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
More from author
WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
Libraries
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
ADXS
Stanislav Korotky
5 (3)
Indicators
Ever wondered why standard ADX is made unsigned and what if it would be kept signed? This indicator gives the answer, which allows you to trade more efficient. This indicator calculates ADX values using standard formulae, but excludes operation of taking the module of ADX values, which is forcedly added into ADX for some reason. In other words, the indicator preserves natural signs of ADX values, which makes it more consistent, easy to use, and gives signals earlier than standard ADX. Strictly s
RenkoCharts
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also, it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place RenkoCharts on a chart of a work instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulting renko chart is, but the lesse
AutomaticZigZag
Stanislav Korotky
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is a non-parametric ZigZag providing 4 different methods of calculation. Upward edge continues on new bars while their `highs` are above highest `low` among previous bars, downward edge continues on next bars while their `lows` are below lowest `high` among previous; Gann swing: upward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are higher than on the left adjacent bar, downward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are lower than on the left adjacent bar. Inside bars (with lower `high` and
FREE
CustomVolumeDelta
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays volume delta (of either tick volume or real volume) encoded in a custom symbol, generated by special expert advisers, such as RenkoFromRealTicks . MetaTrader does not allow negative values in the volumes, this is why we need to encode deltas in a special way, and then use CustomVolumeDelta indicator to decode and display the deltas. This indicator is applicable only for custom instruments generated in appropriate way (with signed volumes encoded). It makes no sense to ap
FREE
ADXSignal
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
Classical ADX revamped to provide faster and more solid trading signals. This indicator calculates ADX values using standard formulae, but excludes operation of taking the module of ADX values, which is forcedly added into ADX for some reason. In other words, the indicator preserves natural signs of ADX values, which makes it more consistent, easy to use, and gives signals earlier than standard ADX. Strictly speaking, any conversion to an absolute value destroys a part of information, and it mak
OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
FREE
WalkForwardDemo MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Experts
WalkForwardDemo is an expert adviser (EA) demonstrating how the built-in library WalkForwardOptimizer (WFO) for walk-forward optimization works. It allows you to easily optimize, view and analyze your EA performance and robustness in unknown trading conditions of future. You may find more details about walk-forward optimization in Wikipedia . Once you have performed optimization using WFO, the library generates special global variables (saved in an "archived" file with GVF-extension) and a CSV-f
FREE
OrderBook Recorder
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker in real time. The expert OrderBook Recorder records market book changes and stores them in local files for further usage in indicators and expert adviser, including testing in the tester. The expert stores market book
FREE
HZZM
Stanislav Korotky
4 (1)
Indicators
This is an adaptive ZigZag based on modification of  HZZ indicator (original source code is available in this article ). Most important changes in this version: two additional indicator buffers added for zigzag evolution monitoring - they show cross signs at points where zigzag direction first changes; zigzag range (H) autodetection on day by day basis; time-dependent adjustment of zigzag range. Parameters: H - zigzag range in points; this parameter is similar to original HZZ, but it can take 0
FREE
OrderBook Utilities
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
OrderBook Utilities is a script, which performs several service operations on order book hob-files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The script processes a file for work symbol of the current chart. The file date is selected by means of the input parameter CustomDate (if it's filled in) or by the point where the script is dropped on the chart. Depending from the operation, useful information is written into the log, and optionally new file is created. The operation is selected by the input parame
FREE
RenkoChartsDemo
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This is a demo version of a non-trading expert , which utilizes so called the custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place the EA on a chart of a working instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulti
FREE
Year2Year
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required. This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart. Parameters: LookForward - number of days (bars) to show "future" price changes; default is 5; Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0; ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - s
FREE
PointsVsBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides a statistical analysis of price changes (in points) versus time delta (in bars). It calculates a matrix of full statistics about price changes during different time periods, and displays either distribution of returns in points for requested bar delta, or distribution of time deltas in bars for requested return. Please, note, that the indicator values are always a number of times corresponding price change vs bar delta occurred in history. Parameters: HistoryDepth - numbe
FREE
WalkForwardBuilder MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This script allows performing a walk-forward analysis of trading experts based on the data collected by the WalkForwardLight MT5 library. The script builds a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it, in the form of a single HTML page. This script is optional, as the library automatically generates the report immediate after the optimization in the tester is complete. However, the script is convenient because it allows using the same collected data to rebuild th
FREE
SOMFX1Builder
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Utilities
If you like trading by candle patterns and want to reinforce this approach by modern technologies, this script is for you. In fact, it is a part of a toolbox, that includes a neural network engine implementing Self-Organizing Map (SOM) for candle patterns recognition, prediction, and provides you with an option to explore input and resulting data. The toolbox contains: SOMFX1Builder  - this script for training neural networks; it builds a file with generalized data about most characteristic pric
FREE
ReturnAutoScale
Stanislav Korotky
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator calculates running total of linear weighted returns. It transforms rates into integrated and difference-stationary time series with distinctive buy and sell zones. Buy zones are shown in blue, sell zones in red. Parameters: period - number of bars to use for linear weighted calculation; default value - 96; smoothing - period for EMA; default value - 5; mode - an integer value for choosing calculation mode: 0 - long term trading; 1 - medium term trading; 2 - short term trading; defa
FREE
Comparator
Stanislav Korotky
4.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator compares the price changes during the specified period for the current symbol and other reference symbol. It allows to analyze the similar movements of highly correlated symbols, such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD, and find their occasional convergences and divergences for trading opportunities. The indicator displays the following buffers: light-green thick line - price changes of the current symbol for TimeGap bars; light-blue thin line - price changes of the reference symbol ( LeadSymbo
FREE
Mirror
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator predicts rate changes based on the chart display principle. It uses the idea that the price fluctuations consist of "action" and "reaction" phases, and the "reaction" is comparable and similar to the "action", so mirroring can be used to predict it. The indicator has three parameters: predict - the number of bars for prediction (24 by default); depth - the number of past bars that will be used as mirror points; for all depth mirroring points an MA is calculated and drawn on the ch
ExtraMajorLevelExtremums
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
If you like trading crosses (such as AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURCHF, and similar), you should take into account what happens with major currencies (especially, USD and EUR) against the work pair: for example, while trading AUDJPY, important levels from AUDUSD and USDJPY may have an implicit effect. This indicator allows you to view hidden levels, calculated from the major rates. It finds nearest extremums in major quotes for specified history depth, which most likely form resistence or support levels, a
EvoLevels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator displays most prominent price levels and their changes in history. It dynamically detects regions where price movements form attractors and shows up to 8 of them. The attractors can serve as resistance or support levels and outer bounds for rates. Parameters: WindowSize - number of bars in the sliding window which is used for detection of attractors; default is 100; MaxBar - number of bars to process (for performance optimization); default is 1000; when the indicator is called from
ExtraMovingPivots
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an intraday indicator that uses conventional formulae for daily and weekly levels of pivot, resistance and support, but updates them dynamically bar by bar. It answers the question how pivot levels would behave if every bar were considered as the last bar of a day. At every point in time, it takes N latest bars into consideration, where N is either the number of bars in a day (round the clock, i.e. in 24h) or the number of bars in a week - for daily and weekly levels correspondingly. So,
ResistanceAndSupportDensityFunction
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
Most of traders use resistance and support levels for trading, and many people draw these levels as lines that go through extremums on a chart. When someone does this manually, he normally does this his own way, and every trader finds different lines as important. How can one be sure that his vision is correct? This indicator helps to solve this problem. It builds a complete set of virtual lines of resistance and support around current price and calculates density function for spatial distributi
ExtraMajorMultiChannels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator draws a histogram of important levels for several major currencies attached to the current cross rates. It is intended for using on charts of crosses. It displays a histogram calculated from levels of nearest extremums of related major currencies. For example, hidden levels for AUDJPY can be detected by analyzing extremums of AUD and JPY rates against USD, EUR, GBP, and CHF. All instruments built from these currencies must be available on the client. This is an extended version of
StatBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator provides a statistic histogram of estimated price movements for intraday bars. It builds a histogram of average price movements for every intraday bar in history, separately for each day of week. Bars with movements above standard deviation or with higher percentage of buys than sells, or vice versa, can be used as direct trading signals. The indicator looks up current symbol history and sums up returns on every single intraday bar on a specific day of week. For example, if current
CCFpExtra
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
CCFpExtra is an extended version of the classic cluster indicator - CCFp. This is the MT4 version of indicator  CCFpExt available for MT5. Despite the fact that MT5 version was published first, it is MT4 version which was initially developed and tested, long before MT4 market was launched. Main Features Arbitrary groups of tickers or currencies are supported: can be Forex, CFDs, futures, spot, indices; Time alignment of bars for different symbols with proper handling of possibly missing bars, in
PriceProbabilities
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is a signal indicator for automatic trading which shows probability measures for buys and sells for each bar. It is based on statistical data gathered on existing history and takes into account all observed price changes versus corresponding bar intervals in the past. The core of the indicator is the same as in PriceProbablility indicator intended for manual trading. Unlike PriceProbability this indicator should be called from MQL4 Expert Advisors or used for history visual analysis. The in
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
ReturnAutoScaleMix
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is a very powerful indicator that provides a mix of three running totals of linear weighted returns. Each one is similar to a specific mode of ReturnAutoScale indicator. The result is a scaled superposition of three integrated and difference-stationary time series, each for different trading strategy. Indicator displays three lines: yellow - slow market returns, corresponds to mode 0 in ReturnAutoScale; blue - medium market returns, corresponds to mode 1 in ReturnAutoScale; red - fast marke
Filter:
[Deleted] 2015.11.30 17:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review