ResistanceAndSupportDensityFunction

Most of traders use resistance and support levels for trading, and many people draw these levels as lines that go through extremums on a chart. When someone does this manually, he normally does this his own way, and every trader finds different lines as important. How can one be sure that his vision is correct? This indicator helps to solve this problem.

It builds a complete set of virtual lines of resistance and support around current price and calculates density function for spatial distribution of these lines. Most prominent maximums of the density function are displayed then on chart. So, the result is unbiased, impersonal, and universal. Also indicator places price marks for 2 nearest levels above and below current price on the last bar.

Parameters:

Color - base color for indicator buffers; by default - Red;

Due to its specific features, the indicator is repainted on each bar.