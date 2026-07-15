Floating Market Monitor

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Floating Market Monitor is a lightweight utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays important account, symbol, and market information directly on the chart in a clean and customizable floating panel.

The indicator is designed to help traders monitor essential trading information without opening multiple windows or adding several indicators to the chart.

It can be used on any supported MetaTrader 5 symbol, including Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto CFDs.


Trade Panel Pro MT5 All in ON :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185935


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Features

• Floating information panel

• Lightweight design

• Customizable appearance

• Real-time updates

• Works on any chart

• Supports all timeframes

• Multiple display positions

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Information Displayed

The displayed information can be individually enabled or disabled according to your preference.

Available information includes:

✔ Current Symbol Price

✔ Daily High

✔ Daily Low

✔ Current Spread

✔ Daily Price Change

✔ Server Time

✔ Current Timeframe

✔ Remaining Candle Time

✔ Account Balance

✔ Account Equity

✔ Floating Profit / Loss

✔ Open Positions

✔ Total Volume (Lots)

✔ Active Market Session

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Smart Pip Calculation

The indicator automatically adapts to different symbol digit formats.

Supports:

✔ 2 Digits

✔ 3 Digits

✔ 4 Digits

✔ 5 Digits

A manual pip size option is also available if required.

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Account Currency Support

Money values are formatted automatically according to the account currency.

Compatible with:

✔ USD

✔ EUR

✔ JPY

✔ IDR

✔ USC (Cent Accounts)

✔ Other MT5 Account Currencies

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Market Session Display

Displays the currently active trading session.

Supported sessions:

• Tokyo

• London

• New York

• Session Overlap

Each session color can be customized independently.

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Bar Countdown Timer

Displays the remaining time until the current candle closes.

Useful for traders who monitor candle completion across multiple timeframes.

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Customization

The indicator provides multiple customization options.

Available settings include:

✔ Show or Hide Individual Information

✔ Font Name

✔ Font Size

✔ Text Color

✔ Line Spacing

✔ Display Corner

✔ X Position Offset

✔ Y Position Offset

✔ Session Colors

✔ Server Time Offset

These options allow the information panel to fit different chart layouts and personal preferences.

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Compatible With

✔ MetaTrader 5

✔ Any Broker

✔ Any Symbol

✔ Any Timeframe

✔ Hedging Accounts

✔ Netting Accounts

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Typical Use Cases

Floating Market Monitor can be used while trading:

• Forex

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Silver

• Indices

• Commodities

• Crypto CFDs

The indicator can also be combined with Expert Advisors or other indicators since it only displays information and does not modify trading operations.

════════════════════════════════════

Important Notes

Floating Market Monitor is an information display indicator.

It does not:

• Generate trading signals

• Predict market direction

• Open or close positions

• Execute trades automatically

The indicator is intended to provide real-time market and account information to assist traders during chart analysis.

════════════════════════════════════

Summary

Floating Market Monitor provides a convenient way to monitor account statistics, market data, and trading session information directly from the chart.

Its lightweight design, flexible customization options, and compatibility with all MetaTrader 5 symbols make it suitable for traders who prefer a clean and organized workspace.


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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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1 (1)
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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