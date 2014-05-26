ReturnAutoScale
- Indicators
- Stanislav Korotky
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 November 2021
The indicator calculates running total of linear weighted returns. It transforms rates into integrated and difference-stationary time series with distinctive buy and sell zones. Buy zones are shown in blue, sell zones in red.
Parameters:
- period - number of bars to use for linear weighted calculation; default value - 96;
- smoothing - period for EMA; default value - 5;
- mode - an integer value for choosing calculation mode: 0 - long term trading; 1 - medium term trading; 2 - short term trading; default value - 0;
- price - price type to use; default value - open;
Best signal to buy - when the line becomes blue (crosses zero upward), best signal to sell - when the line becomes red (crosses zero downward). Also buy on corrections if the indicator is blue, and sell if it's red.
Very good, with MACD, there are unexpected gains, thank you very much to the author