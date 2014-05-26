ReturnAutoScale

5

The indicator calculates running total of linear weighted returns. It transforms rates into integrated and difference-stationary time series with distinctive buy and sell zones. Buy zones are shown in blue, sell zones in red.

Parameters:

  • period - number of bars to use for linear weighted calculation; default value - 96;
  • smoothing - period for EMA; default value - 5;
  • mode - an integer value for choosing calculation mode: 0 - long term trading; 1 - medium term trading; 2 - short term trading; default value - 0;
  • price - price type to use; default value - open;

Best signal to buy - when the line becomes blue (crosses zero upward), best signal to sell - when the line becomes red (crosses zero downward). Also buy on corrections if the indicator is blue, and sell if it's red.

Reviews 2
eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.04.09 20:45 
 

Very good, with MACD, there are unexpected gains, thank you very much to the author

sanoj ik
113
sanoj ik 2022.07.01 06:05 
 

Very much helpful to know whether reversal is going to happen. The 1st one I have seen in this category.

