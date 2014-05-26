ReturnAutoScale

The indicator calculates running total of linear weighted returns. It transforms rates into integrated and difference-stationary time series with distinctive buy and sell zones. Buy zones are shown in blue, sell zones in red.

Parameters:

- an integer value for choosing calculation mode: 0 - long term trading; 1 - medium term trading; 2 - short term trading; default value - 0; price - price type to use; default value - open;

Best signal to buy - when the line becomes blue (crosses zero upward), best signal to sell - when the line becomes red (crosses zero downward). Also buy on corrections if the indicator is blue, and sell if it's red.