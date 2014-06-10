This is an adaptive ZigZag based on modification of HZZ indicator (original source code is available in this article).

Most important changes in this version:

two additional indicator buffers added for zigzag evolution monitoring - they show cross signs at points where zigzag direction first changes;

zigzag range (H) autodetection on day by day basis;

time-dependent adjustment of zigzag range.

Parameters:

H - zigzag range in points; this parameter is similar to original HZZ, but it can take 0 value - in this case HZZM calculates current daily range of price and use it as H (it changes on every bar); default value - 0;

- number of bars to process; default value - 0 means all bars; SaveData - enable/disable output of zigzag data to a file; default value - false ;

- enable/disable output of zigzag data to a file; default value - ; Original - enable/disable original algorithm of HZZ; default value - false, that is the modified version is active; when it is true, the result is the same as original HZZ;

When Original is false, HZZM works in adaptive mode. It adjusts H according to number of bars passed since the last extremum. The larger the distance, the larger correction for H is made - H is decreased in a non-linear way. This means that longer (in time) zigzag edges can alter direction in shorter price move than usual.

The combination of H equal to 0 and the on-the-fly range adjustment produce an effect of adaptive processing similar to using several zigzags with different settings, when every set is suitable for specific market conditions.