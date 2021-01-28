PointFigureKagiCharts DEMO

This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature to build custom charts based on history of real ticks of selected standard symbol.

New charts imitate one of well-known graphic structures: Point-And-Figure (PnF) or Kagi. The result is not exactly PnF's X/O columns or rectangular waves of Kagi. Instead it consists of bars, calculated from and denoting stable unidirectional price moves (as multiples of the box size), which is equivalent to XO columns or polygonal lines.

These Point-And-Figure-like and Kagi-like charts (PFK) provide time-invariant presentation of prices, a kind of "packed" Renko.

This is a functionally limited demo version of PointFigureKagiCharts.

PointFigureKagiCharts utility can not work in the tester because it uses CustomSymbol API (unavailable in the tester).

The DEMO works on EURUSD only.

The program generates custom symbol quotes, thus you may open many charts to apply different EAs and indicators to the boxes. It also transmits real ticks to update the custom charts in real time.

The generated PFK chart uses M1 timeframe. It makes no sense to switch the chart to a timeframe other than M1. The start time of a "minute" bar corresponds to the moment it began to form. The end time of such "minute" bar is dummy (MetaTrader does not allow for bars with different duration), instead you should look at the start time of the next "minute" bar.

PointFigureKagiCharts downloads tick history and generates PFK bars for the custom symbol. This may take a while and require additional space on the disk. EA shows a progress in the comment. When the process is finished, the comment looks like this:

PnFKagiChart(100pt): open EURUSD_PFK100.2 / 1000 bars

where 100pt is the requested box size in points, EURUSD_PFK100.2 is a customizable symbol name, 1000 is a number of generated boxes (if EA is running for the very first time, this is the total number of PFK bars, but if it continues on results of a previous terminal session, the number of new boxes can be a few, because only most recent, missing boxes are generated).

Unique feature - volume delta per box. The delta is encoded in a special way, because MetaTrader does not support negative volumes. This is why you need free CustomVolumeDelta indicator to view it.


Parameters

  • BoxSize - box size in points, by default - 100;
  • ReversalFactor - number of boxes, required to start new bar in opposite direction;
  • ShowWicks - enable/disable wicks, by default - true;
  • EmulateOnLineChart - enable/disable ticks emulation on PFK charts, by default - true; this updates indicators and other EAs on backtests and online;
  • OutputSymbolName - name of the custom symbol, by default - empty string - then the name is formed as "Symbol_PFKSuffixSize.Factor", where Symbol - current work symbol, Size - BoxSize, Factor - ReversalFactor; optional Suffix: "b" for box mode without wicks; "g" for gapless (Kagi) type;
  • Reset - an option to enforce complete recalculation of entire PFK chart, by default - false; after it is set to true and calculations are completed, it is recommended to reset it back to false in order to eliminate excessive recalculations on every terminal restart; this mode is helpful in rare cases, when generated PFK chart contains an error for some reason; normally the option is disabled, because the EA continues calculation smartly from the most recent existing box;
  • BoxType - selector of the box calculation algorithm: Conventional (Point-And-Figure) or Gapless (Kagi), see examples in the pictures;
  • VolumeType - selector of the volumes per box calculations: Total Volume or Volume Delta (see below);
  • DropTicksOutsideBars - filter out incorrect ticks (outliers);
  • StartFrom - time where to start the tick history processing, 0 means very beginning;
  • StopAt - time where to stop, 0 means till current time;

Volume Delta Methods

For Ask vs Bid, tick volumes are considered for buy if Ask price increases, and for sell if Bid decreases (on some accounts/symbols Bid changes more frequent than Ask, which introduces a negative bias; this is the platform specificity).

Ask+Bid analyses the changes of the average price (sum of Ask and Bid): move up - buy, move down - sell.

Tick Flags is based on buy/sell tick flags and applicable for exchanges only.

Bid/Last checks the chart's price type.


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Utilities
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Indicators
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Utilities
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Utilities
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This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required. This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart. Parameters: LookForward - number of days (bars) to show "future" price changes; default is 5; Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0; ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - s
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Indicators
The indicator calculates running total of linear weighted returns. It transforms rates into integrated and difference-stationary time series with distinctive buy and sell zones. Buy zones are shown in blue, sell zones in red. Parameters: period - number of bars to use for linear weighted calculation; default value - 96; smoothing - period for EMA; default value - 5; mode - an integer value for choosing calculation mode: 0 - long term trading; 1 - medium term trading; 2 - short term trading; defa
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Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator predicts rate changes based on the chart display principle. It uses the idea that the price fluctuations consist of "action" and "reaction" phases, and the "reaction" is comparable and similar to the "action", so mirroring can be used to predict it. The indicator has three parameters: predict - the number of bars for prediction (24 by default); depth - the number of past bars that will be used as mirror points; for all depth mirroring points an MA is calculated and drawn on the ch
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Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
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Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator displays most prominent price levels and their changes in history. It dynamically detects regions where price movements form attractors and shows up to 8 of them. The attractors can serve as resistance or support levels and outer bounds for rates. Parameters: WindowSize - number of bars in the sliding window which is used for detection of attractors; default is 100; MaxBar - number of bars to process (for performance optimization); default is 1000; when the indicator is called from
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Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an intraday indicator that uses conventional formulae for daily and weekly levels of pivot, resistance and support, but updates them dynamically bar by bar. It answers the question how pivot levels would behave if every bar were considered as the last bar of a day. At every point in time, it takes N latest bars into consideration, where N is either the number of bars in a day (round the clock, i.e. in 24h) or the number of bars in a week - for daily and weekly levels correspondingly. So,
ResistanceAndSupportDensityFunction
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
Most of traders use resistance and support levels for trading, and many people draw these levels as lines that go through extremums on a chart. When someone does this manually, he normally does this his own way, and every trader finds different lines as important. How can one be sure that his vision is correct? This indicator helps to solve this problem. It builds a complete set of virtual lines of resistance and support around current price and calculates density function for spatial distributi
ExtraMajorMultiChannels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator draws a histogram of important levels for several major currencies attached to the current cross rates. It is intended for using on charts of crosses. It displays a histogram calculated from levels of nearest extremums of related major currencies. For example, hidden levels for AUDJPY can be detected by analyzing extremums of AUD and JPY rates against USD, EUR, GBP, and CHF. All instruments built from these currencies must be available on the client. This is an extended version of
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Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator provides a statistic histogram of estimated price movements for intraday bars. It builds a histogram of average price movements for every intraday bar in history, separately for each day of week. Bars with movements above standard deviation or with higher percentage of buys than sells, or vice versa, can be used as direct trading signals. The indicator looks up current symbol history and sums up returns on every single intraday bar on a specific day of week. For example, if current
PriceProbability
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an easy to use signal indicator which shows and alerts probability measures for buys and sells in near future. It is based on statistical data gathered on existing history and takes into account all observed price changes versus corresponding bar intervals in the past. The statistical calculations use the same matrix as another related indicator - PointsVsBars. Once the indicator is placed on a chart, it shows 2 labels with current estimation of signal probability and alerts when signal
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