Doji candles and channels

This EA finds price movement channels on the chart and also identifies Doji and Engulfing candles. The EA trades when such a candle appears at the channel border (it can not only bounce off the borders, but also break the channel), and can display the channels and candles that it trades. To show examples of candles and for some settings, a menu has been made on the left of the chart. The Expert Advisor also has signal filtering by stochastic and moving average, it has many settings to optimize the finding of signal candles and channels, it can be configured for almost any currency pair and timeframe. After opening each trade, it sets a stop loss and a take profit and can use a trailing stop (simple and parabolic) when enabled in the settings.

Input parameters

