Specialist E1

Automatic Expert Advisor.

Night scalp system, with trend detection and pullback entry.

Dynamic exit signal, for SL or TP.

Every trade has fix SL.

No usage of risky strategies like martingale, hedge, grid etc.


About EA

  • Scalper strategy
  • Technical strategy
  • Can use with small deposits
  • Pairs with best rezults: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, USDCHF, CADCHF, EURNZD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURCHF
  • Time Frame: M15

Recommendations

  • Broker account with ECN and low spread
  • Test it first to find out value for your risk appetite
  • Use constant internet connection or VPS


Build in Slippage protection

Build in Spread protection

Build in SL protection during swap hours because spread is extra large during that time


Inputs:

  • Use % of balance for lots - If False then use fix lot
  • Risk % of Balance - How much you want to risk per trade
  • Fix lot - Fixed lot size
  • SL - Stop loss (default 60 pips)
  • Limit open orders - Max opened orders for single pair
  • Spread - Max spread
  • GMT working hours from - default 17:00
  • GMT working hours to - default 2:00
  • MA period - Moving average period for filter
  • Signal - Signal period
  • Increase_SL_douring_swap_hours - If true then SL will be modified by Swap SL value and later restart to normal value
  • Swap hours begins from - Start time to modify SL
  • Swap hours begins to - End time to modify SL
  • Swap hours end from - Start time to restart SL
  • Swap hours end to - End time to restart SL
  • Swap SL - New SL during swap hours
  • Magic Number, kind of... - Magic number


High quality backtests are done for all 28 pairs and selected only the best performing ones.


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4.2 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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