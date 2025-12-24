Zigzag star

ZigZag Expert Advisor – Strategy Description

The ZigZag Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced price-action trading system designed to identify significant market swings, trend structure, and high-probability reversal zones using the ZigZag algorithm.

The EA filters market noise by focusing only on meaningful highs and lows, allowing it to trade in harmony with market structure rather than reacting to random price fluctuations.

Core Strategy Logic

  • Detects higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, and lower lows using the ZigZag indicator

  • Automatically identifies trend direction and structure shifts

  • Executes trades at key swing points and pullback zones

  • Avoids choppy markets by ignoring minor price movements


Recommendation:

symbol: EUR/USD

Timeframe:15min or H4

Account type: Any (propfirms fiendly)

Note: The EA setting very advance and you can choose your own way for tradng


Trading Behavior

  • Buy Trades: Triggered during bullish structure when price forms higher lows and confirms upward momentum

  • Sell Trades: Triggered during bearish structure when price forms lower highs and confirms downward momentum

  • Trades only when a clear ZigZag pattern is present, reducing false entries

Risk & Trade Management

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Optional trailing stop based on swing points

  • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing

  • Maximum trade and drawdown control

Key Advantages

  • Structure-based trading (not indicator-lag dependent)

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

  • Clean logic, easy to optimize and backtest

  • MT5-optimized with fast execution


