Precision • Discipline • Consistency

✔ Built Exclusively for XAUUSD

🇬🇧 Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5PROFESSIONAL XAUUSD SCALPING EXPERT ADVISOR

Unlike generic multi-symbol Expert Advisors, Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 has been designed exclusively for the Gold market.

Every component of the trading engine has been optimized specifically for XAUUSD price behavior, volatility characteristics, and liquidity conditions.

No unnecessary multi-symbol complexity.

One market.

One specialization.

One professional trading solution.

✔ Intelligent Market Analysis

The EA continuously evaluates current market conditions before every trade.

Advanced filters analyze:

✔ Market Regime

✔ Trend Direction

✔ Momentum

✔ Volatility

✔ ATR

✔ Spread

✔ Trading Environment

Only when market conditions satisfy the strategy requirements will a position be considered.

✔ Adaptive Risk Management

Professional money management is integrated into every trade.

Features include:

✔ Dynamic Stop Loss

✔ Adaptive Take Profit

✔ Smart Exit Logic

✔ Margin Protection

✔ Spread Protection

✔ Intelligent Position Management

Capital preservation is always considered together with trading opportunities.

✔ Independent Position Management

Unlike many commercial Expert Advisors, Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 does not rely on high-risk recovery techniques.

No Martingale

No Grid Trading

Each position is evaluated and managed independently according to current market conditions and predefined risk management rules.

This approach emphasizes disciplined trade execution rather than position multiplication.

✔ Professional Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides all important information in real time.

Including:

✔ Trading Status

✔ Current Market Regime

✔ ATR

✔ Spread

✔ Balance

✔ Equity

✔ Daily Profit/Loss

✔ Open Positions

Professional monitoring without unnecessary complexity.

✔ Designed for Professional Traders

Optimized for:

✔ XAUUSD

✔ M1 Timeframe

✔ ECN Brokers

✔ VPS Environments

✔ Low Latency Execution

✔ Easy Installation

Only a few minutes are required.

Install the EA. Open XAUUSD M1. Enable Algo Trading. Attach the EA. Verify Dashboard. Start Automated Trading.

Main Features

✔ Professional XAUUSD Scalping Strategy

✔ Built Exclusively for Gold

✔ Adaptive Risk Management

✔ Intelligent Market Filtering

✔ Dynamic Stop Loss

✔ Adaptive Take Profit

✔ Smart Trade Management

✔ Independent Position Management

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ Professional Dashboard

✔ Spread Protection

✔ Margin Protection

✔ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

✔ User-Friendly Interface

✔ Detailed User Manual Included

✔ Regular Product Improvements

Recommended Environment

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Symbol

XAUUSD

Timeframe

M1

Broker

ECN / Low Spread

VPS

Recommended

Does the EA use Martingale?

Frequently Asked Questions

No.

Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 does not use Martingale techniques.

Does the EA use Grid Trading?

No.

Grid strategies are not used.

Each position is managed independently.

Which symbol is supported?

The EA has been developed exclusively for XAUUSD.

Which timeframe is recommended?

M1.

Is VPS recommended?

Yes.

A stable VPS environment is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Is a User Manual included?

Yes.

A comprehensive Deluxe Edition User Manual is included.

Why Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5?

✔ XAUUSD Specialist

✔ Professional Trading Engine

✔ Intelligent Market Analysis

✔ Adaptive Risk Management

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ Professional Dashboard

✔ Easy Installation

✔ Stable Trading Logic

✔ Detailed Documentation

✔ Continuous Development