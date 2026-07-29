Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5

🇬🇧 Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 PROFESSIONAL XAUUSD SCALPING EXPERT ADVISOR

Precision • Discipline • Consistency

✔ Built Exclusively for XAUUSD

Unlike generic multi-symbol Expert Advisors, Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 has been designed exclusively for the Gold market.

Every component of the trading engine has been optimized specifically for XAUUSD price behavior, volatility characteristics, and liquidity conditions.

No unnecessary multi-symbol complexity.

One market.

One specialization.

One professional trading solution.

✔ Intelligent Market Analysis

The EA continuously evaluates current market conditions before every trade.

Advanced filters analyze:

✔ Market Regime

✔ Trend Direction

✔ Momentum

✔ Volatility

✔ ATR

✔ Spread

✔ Trading Environment

Only when market conditions satisfy the strategy requirements will a position be considered.

✔ Adaptive Risk Management

Professional money management is integrated into every trade.

Features include:

✔ Dynamic Stop Loss

✔ Adaptive Take Profit

✔ Smart Exit Logic

✔ Margin Protection

✔ Spread Protection

✔ Intelligent Position Management

Capital preservation is always considered together with trading opportunities.

✔ Independent Position Management

Unlike many commercial Expert Advisors, Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 does not rely on high-risk recovery techniques.

No Martingale

No Grid Trading

Each position is evaluated and managed independently according to current market conditions and predefined risk management rules.

This approach emphasizes disciplined trade execution rather than position multiplication.

✔ Professional Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides all important information in real time.

Including:

✔ Trading Status

✔ Current Market Regime

✔ ATR

✔ Spread

✔ Balance

✔ Equity

✔ Daily Profit/Loss

✔ Open Positions

Professional monitoring without unnecessary complexity.

✔ Designed for Professional Traders

Optimized for:

✔ XAUUSD

✔ M1 Timeframe

✔ ECN Brokers

✔ VPS Environments

✔ Low Latency Execution

✔ Easy Installation

Only a few minutes are required.

  1. Install the EA.
  2. Open XAUUSD M1.
  3. Enable Algo Trading.
  4. Attach the EA.
  5. Verify Dashboard.
  6. Start Automated Trading.
Main Features

✔ Professional XAUUSD Scalping Strategy

✔ Built Exclusively for Gold

✔ Adaptive Risk Management

✔ Intelligent Market Filtering

✔ Dynamic Stop Loss

✔ Adaptive Take Profit

✔ Smart Trade Management

✔ Independent Position Management

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ Professional Dashboard

✔ Spread Protection

✔ Margin Protection

✔ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

✔ User-Friendly Interface

✔ Detailed User Manual Included

✔ Regular Product Improvements

Recommended Environment

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Symbol

XAUUSD

Timeframe

M1

Broker

ECN / Low Spread

VPS

Recommended

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the EA use Martingale?

No.

Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 does not use Martingale techniques.

Does the EA use Grid Trading?

No.

Grid strategies are not used.

Each position is managed independently.

Which symbol is supported?

The EA has been developed exclusively for XAUUSD.

Which timeframe is recommended?

M1.

Is VPS recommended?

Yes.

A stable VPS environment is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Is a User Manual included?

Yes.

A comprehensive Deluxe Edition User Manual is included.

Why Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5?

✔ XAUUSD Specialist

✔ Professional Trading Engine

✔ Intelligent Market Analysis

✔ Adaptive Risk Management

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ Professional Dashboard

✔ Easy Installation

✔ Stable Trading Logic

✔ Detailed Documentation

✔ Continuous Development


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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