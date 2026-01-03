World Session Zones Clock
- Utilities
- Bret Smathers
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
World Session Zone Clock for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
*NO DEMO VERSION AVAILABLE*
World Session Clock is a professional market session clock for MetaTrader 5 that visually displays global trading sessions in real time.
It helps traders quickly identify market opens, closes, and session overlaps without manual time calculations or time-zone adjustments.
The product combines a 24-hour analog clock, digital time display, session arcs, and optional chart session zones into a clean, lightweight interface designed for daily trading use.
Key Features
-
Real-time world market session clock
-
Supports Wellington, Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions
-
Automatic GMT / UTC handling
-
Fully DST-aware
-
Session arcs plus optional chart zones (rectangles or vertical lines)
-
Future session visualization (drawn in advance)
-
Drag-able anchor points for clock and digital display
-
Clean object-based drawing (no indicators, no buffers)
-
Safe to use with any indicator
-
The Analog and Digital clocks have draggable anchors to be positioned anywhere on the chart.
Automation & Accuracy
-
Clock and session arcs automatically synchronize to local time
-
Chart session zones automatically synchronize to broker server time
-
Midnight-spanning sessions handled correctly
-
No manual offsets or re-calibration required
Chart Placement
World Session Clock is currently optimized for use on the main chart window, where session zones align directly with price action.
A dedicated sub-window dashboard mode (clock and session visualization without overlapping price candles) is planned for a future update.
Planned Enhancements
Future versions are planned to optionally extend functionality with:
-
One-button trade execution
-
Automatic lot sizing and risk-based position scaling
-
Session-aware, quant-style risk management tools
All future features will be optional, ensuring the core session clock remains lightweight and non-intrusive.
Version Notes (Latest)
v1.0
-
Future session zones now maintain visible height during zoom and scroll
-
Separate controls for session rectangles and vertical lines
-
Improved cleanup on removal (no leftover chart objects)
Input Notes (Latest)
v1.0
-
For troubleshooting turn on "recommend false (logs only on refresh/init/deinit)" to true which is DebugLogEveryTick
- Debug logging is off by default. Log file location: C:\xxx\xxx\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\###\Files\World Session Clock Debug.log
-
For charts using default white background change THEME input to THEME_LIGHT. DARK_THEME is Default.
-
Visible Zones Squares and Lines are defaulted = False/Off. Change Input to True for visibility.