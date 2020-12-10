The King EA MT5

If you are looking for a Best Grid EA. DON'T MISS IT!





The King EA combine 2 Strategy, which strategy in all top Grid EA Include in The King EA.

With only 1 EA, you can change setting to use many Strategy you want to get good result.

- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM







Strategy 1:

A professional Grid advisor works according to RSI ( Relative Strength Index ) indicators. And has the function of Reducing the Drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders. The chart displays information about the profit.







Strategy 2:



The utility for Semi-Automatic trading, order management, can also be used to restore losing positions on the account. Has the function of Reducing the Drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders. It can work with manual orders, orders opened from the panel or orders opened by another EA. It has a minimum of parameters, is easy to configure, and works with any number of orders. For testing, use the visual mode in the strategy tester.





OPTIONS:





MODE : BUY= 0, SELL = 1, BOTH = 2

STRATEGY : RSI = 1, PIPS = 2, STUFF = 3, MANUAL = 4

REVERSE : REVERSE BUY/SELL

NEW_CYCLE : Open new cycle

USE_HEDGING : HEDGING ON/OFF //---

VOLUME : initial lot;

FROM_BALANCE : Balance for initial lot

RISK_PER_TRADE : % Risk for 1 trade

LOT_MULTIPLIER : lot multiplier in the order grid;

MAX_LOT : maximum lot; //---

STEP_ORDERS : order grid step;

STEP_MULTIPLIER : order step multiplication factor, if = -1 then it is not used;

MAX_STEP : maximum order grid step;

MAX_ORDERS : maximum order //---

OVERLAP_ORDERS : from which order to enable the order overlap function;

OVERLAP_PIPS : minimum profit in pips for closing unprofitable orders; //---

STOPLOSS/TAKEPROFIT : stop loss/take profit in pips, if = -1 is not used; //---

BREAKEVEN_STOP/STEP : level and step of breakeven, if = -1 is not used; //---

TRAILING_STOP/STEP : trailing stop level and step, if = -1 is not used; //---

MAGIC_NUMBER : magic order number

ORDERS_COMMENT : "The King EA"; //---

START_TIME / END_TIME : time at which it is allowed to open orders. if = "00:00", then not used;

CLOSE_ALL_ON_FRIDAY : "00:00"; //---

STR1="STRATEGY RSI

RSI_PERIOD : period for calculating the relative strength index;

UP_LEVEL : upper bound;

DN_LEVEL : lower bound;

RSI_TIMEFRAME : timeframe for calculation; - When you set RSI 70-30: over 70 sell - bellow 30 buy. And EA can switch change to over 70 buy - bellow 30 sell and vice versa when you use REVERSE BUY/SELL.

STR2="STRATEGY PIPS

DISTANCE : distance that the price must travel in N seconds;

TIMER_SEC : timer in seconds after which the distance will be updated; - EA turn on the timer, if in 15 seconds the ena has not passed 15 points, then all over again is a new starting point. If the price has passed 10 points in 15 seconds, then EA open a deal in the direction of the price movement. This is an impulse, a sharp jump in price.

STR3="STRATEGY STUFF

FASTER_PERIOD : Faster Period Moving Average:

SLOWER_PERIOD : Slower Period Moving Average; - Buy when the Faster Period Moving Average crosses the Slower Period Moving Average from below. - Sell when the Faster Period Moving Average crosses the Slower Period Moving Average from above. //---

EQUITY_TAKEPROFIT : the function of closing all orders upon reaching the specified profit on the account. If = -1, then not used;

EQUITY_STOPLOSS : the function of closing all orders upon reaching the specified loss on the account. If = -1, then not used;

RE_START : restart the EA after closing orders;



Note: You shoud demo and Cent account First. When you know how EA work and finding the DD you can accept then you will Live Account.



