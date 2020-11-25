The King of Score MT5

deposit size. For example: at a value of 5, closing a trade by stop loss will result in a loss of 5% of the balance

here you can adjust the hour/minute for opening a trade. It has to be set in

(corresponds to GMT+2 in winter, GMT+3 in summer) timezone which gives

and is used by most brokers. The daily candles

.

I use default settings .

This parameter

local time.

for example: 0,5,10...55