Information is a subject of the market mood. Information is objective when it comes from different sources. If information is identical then we may speak about its convergence. Otherwise, we may speak about its conflict (divergence). Indicators and oscillators are the sources of information of the technical analysis.

Bullish CD LBT Osc (Bullish Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom Top Oscillator) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between any of the twenty three standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the first out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins.

Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between various standard indicators simultaneously.

Users can select the sell graphical symbol and its width, as well as the color of convergence/divergence lines.

The indicator is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show convergence/divergence in the symbol's window even if there is no a separate window with a conventional indicator used for search. This allows you to open additional windows with any other indicators for a joint analysis. As an option, the indicator can notify of a new signal using the graphical buy symbol instead of convergence/divergence lines. In most cases, convergence/divergence is considered to be confirmed if it takes the form of a line with a graphical symbol remaining on the chart. Attention: Since the indicator is downloaded, graphical symbols are displayed in the main window only after a new convergence/divergence signal appears (unlike convergence/divergence lines). Graphical symbols are not displayed for the past periods (before the indicator was downloaded). If convergence/divergence lines are absent in the main window after launching the indicator, keep switching timeframes, till they are detected. Absence of lines indicates the absence of convergence/divergence on the current timeframe. If the lines are present only in the main window, but not in the additional one, you should recheck the type and the specified parameters of the basic indicator, for which you want to find convergence/divergence.

The indicator's operation is displayed in the attached video.

The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed signal by playing an audio signal, as well as display the time remaining until the end of the formation of the current bar in the format of <d:h:m:s, where:

< - the current bar.

- the current bar. d - days.

- days. h - hours.

- hours. m - minutes.

- minutes. s - seconds.

Sample e-mail notification: Subject: Bullish CD LBT Signal

Bullish CD LBT Signal Message: Signal,M30 - Bullish Convergence between EURUSD and A/D - 2014.08.06 10:18:00





Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use the indicator buffer of the double type:

Buy signal - buffer 0, must not be zero.