MACD Histo Global

Description

A universal colored indicator MACD Histo. The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored.

The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal:

AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume.

OBV - On Balance Volume.

Volume - tick volume indicator.

Force - Force Index indicator.

MFI - Money Flow Index.

ATR - Average True Range.

Momentum.

RSI - Relative Strength Index.

Moving Average.

CCI - Commodity Channel Index.

ADX - Average Directional Movement indicator.

DeMarker.

Standard Deviation.

Price is used by default.





Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor.

Values of the indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading: the main indicator line - buffer 5





Inputs

Calc_Method - the index of the indicator, based on which the Stochastic will be calculated (from 0 to 12). By default, i.e. more than 12 - the standard one based on prices. Periods - the period for calculating the basic indicator, based on which MACD will be calculated. FastMA - the period of the fast moving average. SlowMA - the period of the slow moving average. SignalMA - the period of the signal line of the basic and/or calculated indicator. MA_Method - averaging method for the MA of the basic indicator: MODE_SMA

MODE_EMA

MODE_SMMA

MODE_LWMA Signal_Method - The averaging method of the signal line: MODE_SMA

MODE_EMA

MODE_SMMA

MODE_LWMA 8. Applied_Price - the used price of the basic and/or calculated indicator: PRICE_CLOSE

PRICE_OPEN

PRICE_HIGH

PRICE_LOW

PRICE_MEDIAN

PRICE_TYPICAL

PRICE_WEIGHTED Mode - the index of the line (MAIN or SIGNAL) of the basic indicator, based on which the MACD will be calculated. Shift - the sift o the basic indicator relative to the price chart.



