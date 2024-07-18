MACD Classic Multicurrency

Description

The universal colored multicurrency/multisymbol indicator MACD Classic, consisting of two MACD indicators: MACD Line and MACD Histo.

The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).





Inputs

Currency_Name - the name of the financial instrument. FastPeriod - the period of fast MA for OsMA and MACD. SlowPeriod - the period of slow MA for OsMA and MACD. SignalPeriod - signal line period for OsMA and MACD. MA_Method - the averaging method for the MA. Signal_Method - The averaging method of the signal line. Applied_Price - used price. Shift - shift relative to the price chart.





Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffers of the double type can be used for automated trading: