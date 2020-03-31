Inside Bar

Description

The indicator determines the appearance of internal bars on the chart, and paints them in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish mood.

The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed internal bar by playing a beep, as well as display the time remaining until the end of the formation of the current bar in the format of <d:h:m:s, where:

< means the current bar.

d - days.

h - hours.

m - minutes.

s - seconds.

The bullish and bearish mood can be colored.





Inputs

Sound_Play - a flag that allows the sound notification. Show_Time - a flag that allows the display of time remaining until the formation of the current bar.





Use

Detection of the internal bar can be a signal to perform trading activities in a variety of trading strategies (trading systems). The appearance of the internal bar denotes temporary equal forces of both sides at the current moment, and can be used for opening both in the direction of continuation of the previous trend, and in the direction of turn, and also in both sides simultaneously.

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. For automated trading it can use values of any indicator buffer of type double: 0, 1, 2 or 3. The value must not be zero!