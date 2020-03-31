Big and Small Candles

The indicator is intended for detecting big (long) and/or small (short) candlesticks.

There is possibility of coloring the bullish and bearish candlesticks.

The indicator can be used for manual and/or automated trading within an Expert Advisor.

The indicator data that can be used for automated trading can be taken from one of four buffers of the double type: 0, 1, 2 or 3. Values must not be equal to zero.