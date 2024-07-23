Color Chart MAs

Description

A universal colored indicator of moving averages: Moving Average, Double Moving Average, Triple Moving Average.

The indicator provides various opportunities for the analysis of prices based on different ways of constructing moving averages in the window of the main financial instrument.

You can color bullish and bearish moods.





Inputs

MA_Type - type of multiplicity: Moving Average.

Double Moving Average.

Triple Moving Average. MA_Period - the MA period. MA_Method - the averaging method for the MA. Applied_Price - used price. Shift - shift relative to the price chart.





Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffers of the double type can be used for automated trading: