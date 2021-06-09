Rocket Tool

A rocket (from Italian: rocchetto,  lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1] is a projectile that spacecraft, aircraft or other vehicles use to obtain thrust from a rocket engine. Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from propellant carried within the rocket. [2] Rocket engines work by action and reaction and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the vacuum of space.

In fact, rockets work more efficiently in space than in an atmosphere. Multistage rockets are capable of attaining escape velocity from Earth and therefore can achieve unlimited maximum altitude. Compared with airbreathing engines, rockets are lightweight and powerful and capable of generating large accelerations. To control their flight, rockets rely on momentum, airfoils, auxiliary reaction engines, gimballed thrust, momentum wheels, deflection of the exhaust stream, propellant flow, spin, or gravity.


Rocket to win easily!

Recommended products
Deep Pound MT4
Wai Choi Chow
Experts
Deep Pound MT4  – AI-Powered GBPUSD Expert Advisor Introducing the revolutionary Expert Advisor for the MT4 trading platform: Deep Pound MT4. This cutting-edge trading expert advisor leverages state-of-the-art technology, incorporating a pre-trained Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) model based on deep learning principles to elevate your trading experience with GBPUSD to unprecedented levels. IMPORTANT!  Due to market instability , this bot will temporarily not open any orders from December 15
BTC Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for   BITCOIN   or   BTCUSD . MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149982 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problem
Stable Helper
Ka Ka Ho
5 (1)
Utilities
Stable Helper – Keep Your Trading Connection Uninterrupted! Ensure your MT4 stays connected and stable automatically! Stable Helper works silently in the background, monitoring your connection, rescanning servers, and even restarting MT4 if necessary—all without manual intervention. Designed to minimize downtime and optimize server performance , Stable Helper protects your trades from unexpected disconnections and latency issues. Key Features: 1️⃣ Real-Time Connection Monitoring Constantly
FREE
HF HistoryDisplay
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart. It also allow import some formated data: 1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file (*.csv) 2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt) *[Next Version] Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter (*.csv)' Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment 2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;202
HF HistoryExporter
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
History Exporter can help to export your orders history from MT4 account. After that you can use another data analysis tools to get what you want.  File format is .csv file, the content such as below OrderID,Symbol,Type,Lots,OpenTime,OpenPrice,StopLoss,TakeProfit,CloseTime,ClosePrice,Commission,Swap,MagicNo,Comment,ProfitUSD,ProfitPips,NetProfit,Duration,(Days),(HH:MM:SS), 21520206,EURCHF,buy,0.05,2020.03.10 08:06:15,1.06304,0.00000,0.00000,2020.03.11 13:37:38,1.06015,-0.60,-0.05,28282888,RedRab
FREE
Algo Smart Flow Risk Control EA 4
LORAMA, S.R.L.
Utilities
www tradepositive .lat ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager (Keyboard Edition) Have you ever spotted the perfect entry but hesitated so long calculating the lot size that the price ran away without you?   Or has a bad streak ever wiped out 20% of your account because you didn't know when to stop? The   ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager   is not an automated trading bot. It is a professional   Execution Tool   designed strictly for   Manual Traders   who demand speed, structure, and discipline. We turn your
FREE
Intraday Dynamice Range
Po Fai Tam
Indicators
Dynamic Range Indicator for MQL4 Introducing our cutting-edge Dynamic Range Indicator , specifically designed for 5-minute charts, featuring a proven back-testing record to ensure reliable performance. Key Features: Blue and Red Lines: The indicator uses two dynamic lines to represent market volatility. Calculation Method: The lines are constructed using the last 14 days' average absolute movement of 5-minute closing prices, multiplied by today's session open price. Indicator Formula: Today's op
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture: MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT4 Pro :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165057 MT5  Free Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professional traders, portfo
FREE
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Utilities
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
Smart Trend forecasting
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicators
Smart Trend Forecasting Slope-Based Trend Analysis Indicator with Alert Support Overview Smart Trend Forecasting is a slope-based trend analysis indicator derived from a classic moving average trend model originally developed by Wizard Serg and referenced in Forex Magazine #104. The indicator is designed to monitor: Trend direction Momentum shifts Trend transition conditions Moving average slope behavior It includes visual markers and configurable alert notifications for trend state changes. Ma
Top Gun Oscillators
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (2)
Indicators
Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
FREE
GaMBLeRs
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
GaMBLeRs – Smart Trading Machine for Exponential Account Growth [ Quantum Trading Machine] PROMO LAUNCH — 5 Star Reviewers Wanted! Lifetime 6_Month Price. Limited Quota. Act Fast! Lifetime access only +1 cent from the 6-month price — secure permanent ownership at an unbeatable introductory rate before it reverts to full lifetime value! Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project   D   I   S   C   R     I   P   T   I  0  N   GaMBLeRs is an Expert Adv
Big Ching UH dividend payout EA Mt4
Chi Hang Liu
Utilities
Delving deep into the sphere of finance and trading strategies, I decided to conduct a series of experiments, exploring approaches based on reinforcement learning as well as those operating without it. Applying these methods, I managed to formulate a nuanced conclusion, pivotal for understanding the significance of unique strategies in contemporary trading.  
FREE
Highway Signal Display Dashboard
Gbenga Ayodele
Utilities
This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions. It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal. All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.  A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.
Boom William
Danni Jumena
Indicators
This Indicator will notified you when time to entry into the market, build with double william percent range strategy.  --> Buy Notification will flag with the blue arrow --> Sell Notification will flag with the red arrow After Flag Appear, the market usually explode but carefully you must performs double check because weakness of this indicator when in the end of the trend
Candle Timer META4
Dae Shik Kim
Indicators
CANDLE TIMER: An Intuitive Candle Close Time Notification Indicator CANDLE TIMER is an essential auxiliary indicator that helps traders check the remaining time until the current candle on the chart closes in real time. It is particularly useful for day trading or for determining precise entry and exit timing in highly volatile markets. ※ Your reviews and comments provide great encouragement for the development of this program. Thank you. Key Features: Real-time Countdown: Displays the minu
FREE
PivotMT4
Iketut Sudiasa
Utilities
This EA is designed to calculate and draw Pivot Point, Support and Resistance for your selected time frame on the chart. Works on all currency pair and on any time frames available on MT4. To make sure the EA works, you need to select the pivot time frame as well as the candle shift that you want to calculate the pivot. 0 = Current candle on chart 1 = Previous 1 candle on the chart
Spiritfxsniperbot Currency
Henry Onyefunuwe Smith
Experts
This is a 2pips scalping bot, works best on GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY... This SCALPING EA snipes entries on buy/sell trades and execute the trades using SMC, moving average, stochastic indicator and a special trick I have harnessed over the years in the forex market.  - Default lot size: 0.01 - TP:2 PIPS - SL: 0 - Amount of entries: 5 All can be modified to your choice. NOTE: Works on all account size just reduce the amount of entries and lot size.
Symbol Cost Info MT4
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicators
Introducing the   “Symbol Cost Info MT4”   indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know t
FREE
WK Trade EA
Abdulkareem Sultan Hasan Saleh
Experts
Sale ends on 09/09/2023   Note: Trading is dangerous and you can lose all your money. This is a warning  Good brevity makes sense .... It is a simple and smart expert that monitors the intraday market movements and enters with the market makers  Recommendations Test with minimal risk first Use a VPS whose location is close to the server location of the broker you are working with. Use a leverage of 1:100 or more Use    ECN   Account +     Stop Levels == 0  +   Low   spread +   Low   commission +
Buy and Sell Power MT4
Marco Engstermann
5 (2)
Indicators
Simple Indicator that shows the   Buy and Sell   volume in percent. Support and questions via MQL5 product comments. For questions, updates, and to connect with other traders, join my official   MQL5 group ForexEAandMore Settings : Font size for percentage labels Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels) Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels) Color for Buy label Color for Sell
FREE
EA Goku
Yury Zaikouski
5 (1)
Experts
A unique trend advisor. The advisor uses the STR trading model. This model allows you to trade in strong markets without pullback movements. Advisor Adapted to pass the test for financed accounts. Attention - after the purchase, write me a private message (to get into the private VIP chat of traders and get settings for the advisor) Live signal   -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/hsok1/seller The advisor uses the updated DD7 doubling system. DD7 - dynamic system Allows the use of a loss stop
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
Health Check
Dua Yong Rew
Utilities
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running. When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable. Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available. Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours Attach EA to any H1 chart
Trading Keys MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
3 (2)
Experts
Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator. Features: Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels. Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade. Profit protection and trailing toggle button Auto break even toggle button Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level How to setup your Trading Keys? Add trading keys to your chart Setup the parameters Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl" How to use Trading keys? C
FREE
Scipio Velox Quant
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
Dollars ea
Callan May
Experts
Hello, My name is Callan May i am a forex teacher  from learn to trade with cal, over the past year i have made an expert advisor that is affordable and works extremely well,WILL IT MAKE YOU A MILLIONARE Over night... no but itll make consistant profits month in month out year in year out follow the settings.  it works on the usdchf and eurusd pairs only and the 1hour tf only the settings will change every 1000 dollars profit witch you will do manually, only the volume will change by 0.01 ever
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Telegram to Discord
Yassine El Maamouni Rahali
Utilities
Streamline your trading communication with our Telegram to Discord Trade Forwarder, a powerful Python-based tool designed for traders who want to effortlessly share trade information from Telegram to Discord. No more tedious copy-pasting—our software automates the process, ensuring that every crucial message, image, or video is seamlessly forwarded to your Discord community. Key Features: Effortless Trade Sharing: Instantly share trade updates, images, and videos from your Telegram channels to
Happy Lion
Pui Yan Leung
Indicators
Overview Happy Lion  is a Smart Money Zone indicator, it scans historical data to identify specific candlestick patterns, these are the areas where large institutions (banks/hedge funds) leave behind significant "footprints" in the form of unfilled orders. Demand Zones (Bullish): Highlights the last bearish candle before a strong, impulsive upward breakout. Supply Zones (Bearish): Highlights the last bullish candle before a strong, impulsive downward breakout. Automatic Drawing: Once a valid zon
Buyers of this product also purchase
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Utilities
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Utilities
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Utilities
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Utilities
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Utilities
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Utilities
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Utilities
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Utilities
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick Time
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
Utilities
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Utilities
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Utilities
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
GerFX EA Protection Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Split Lot
Ting Fung Ku
Utilities
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Utilities
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
MT4 Reinvented
Francis Bouchard
Utilities
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
Utilities
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
Utilities
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Trading Way Panel
Maksim Kheigetian
Utilities
This panel was created to help traders, both beginners and professionals, in trading. Main functions: Signals about potential market reversals on all time frames Notifies 5 minutes before news release Notifies about the intersection of trading sessions in 5 minutes Sends notifications to email, phone or terminal Calculates for each instrument resistance and support lines during the day Does not allow to exceed the risks on each instrument when averaging (calculates the optimal average value
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
Utilities
HURRICANE EA is a compilation based on the volatility unique to XAUUSD (GOLD), which is a trading tool with simple internal operation logic but not ordinary, which uses martingale + hedging + trending as a set of operating modes. Expert was born by collecting and learning a large amount of historical data, combined with the characteristics of the variety and using it countless times to test the market. Please do not believe that there will be any complex algorithm in the market that can accurate
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Utilities
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
MM Trade Assist
Money Mint LLC
Utilities
The MoneyMint Trade Assist is a game-changer for traders. This all-in-one control panel puts the power of professional trading at your fingertips, empowering you to take your trading to the next level. With its intuitive design and feature-rich functionality, the MoneyMint Trade Assist simplifies the complexities of order entry and exit and gives you the edge you need to succeed. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this powerful tool will help you maximize your profits and
More from author
Seed Indicator3
AppTechGo
Indicators
*Used by MeditionSeed EA.  Meditation is a practice in which an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2] Plant a Meditation Seed to have wonderful future.
FREE
Seed Indicator1
AppTechGo
Indicators
*Used by MeditionSeed EA.  Meditation is a practice in which an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2] Plant a Meditation Seed to have wonderful future.
FREE
Seed Indicator2
AppTechGo
Indicators
*Used by MeditionSeed EA.  Meditation is a practice in which an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2] Plant a Meditation Seed to have wonderful future.
FREE
Thinking
AppTechGo
Indicators
T hinking  encompasses a flow of   ideas   and   associations   that can lead to   logical   conclusions . Although thinking is an activity of an existential value for   humans , there is still no consensus as to how it is adequately defined or understood. Thinking allows humans to make sense of, interpret, represent or   model   the world they experience, and to make predictions about that world. It is therefore helpful to an organism with needs, objectives, and desires as it makes   plans   or
FREE
Egg
AppTechGo
Utilities
An   egg   is the organic vessel containing the   zygote   in which an   embryo   develops until it can survive on its own, at which point the animal hatches. An egg results from   fertilization   of an   egg cell . Most   arthropods ,   vertebrates   (excluding   live-bearing mammals ), and   mollusks   lay eggs, although some, such as   scorpions , do not. Reptile   eggs,   bird eggs , and   monotreme   eggs are laid out of water and are surrounded by a protective   shell , either flexible or
FREE
Spin Indicator
AppTechGo
1 (1)
Indicators
Spin is an intrinsic form of angular momentum carried by elementary particles, composite particles (hadrons), and atomic nuclei. Spin is one of two types of angular momentum in quantum mechanics, the other being orbital angular momentum. The orbital angular momentum operator is the quantum-mechanical counterpart to the classical angular momentum of orbital revolution and appears when there is periodic structure to its wavefunction as the angle varies.For photons, spin is the quantum-mechanical
FREE
MeditationSeed
AppTechGo
Utilities
Meditation Seed: Meditation is a practice in which an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2] Meditation is practiced in numerous religious traditions. The earliest records of meditation (dhyana) are found in the Upanishads, and meditation plays a salient role in the contemplative repertoire
FREE
Easy Profit Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
Good EA to help to earn money easily. (Full Version) Strategy:  MA - A moving average (MA) is a stock indicator that is commonly used in technical analysis. The reason for calculating the moving average of a stock is to help smooth out the price data over a specified period of time by creating a constantly updated average price. BB - Bollinger Bands work as an oscillator measurer. It indicates whether the market has high or low volatility, as well as overbought or oversold conditions. The m
FREE
Launch Rocket
AppTechGo
Utilities
Chemical rockets   are the most common type of high power rocket, typically creating a high speed exhaust by the   combustion   of   fuel   with an   oxidizer . The stored propellant can be a simple pressurized gas or a single   liquid fuel   that disassociates in the presence of a catalyst ( monopropellant ), two liquids that spontaneously react on contact ( hypergolic propellants ), two liquids that must be ignited to react (like kerosene (RP1) and liquid oxygen, used in most   liquid-propella
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review