Multicurrency Cross Oscillator

Description

A colored universal indicator/oscillator based on crossing moving averages. The rising and falling lines of the indicator histogram can be colored. The combined use of the line and the histogram increases the level of the analysis when making a decision to open or close deals.

The indicator can be calculated as the standard Price Oscillator or as a derivative on the basis of the following eleven other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal:

AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume.

OBV - On Balance Volume.

Volume - tick volume indicator.

Force - Force Index indicator.

MFI - Money Flow Index.

ATR - Average True Range.

Momentum.

RSI - Relative Strength Index.

Moving Average.

CCI - Commodity Channel Index.

ADX - Average Directional Movement indicator.

DeMarker.

Standard Deviation.

Price is used by default.





Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:

The main line of the indicator - buffer 5. The bullish line of the indicator - buffer 2, must not be equal to 0. The bearish line of the indicator - buffer 3, must not be equal to zero. The bullish line of the indicator histogram- buffer 0, must not be equal to 0. The bearish line of the indicator histogram - buffer 1, must not be equal to zero.





Inputs

Currency_Name r- наименование финансового инструмента Calc_Method - the indicator, based on which the Multi Criss Osc indicator will be calculated. Periods - the period for calculating the basic indicator, based on which Multi Cross Osc will be calculated. FastMA - the period of the fast moving average. SlowMA - the period of the slow moving average. MA_Method - averaging method for the MA of the basic and/or calculated indicator. Applied_Price - the used price of the basic indicator. Mode - the index of the line (MAIN - 0 or SIGNAL - 1) of the basic indicator, based on which the Multi Cross Osc will be calculated. Shift - the sift o the basic indicator relative to the price chart.



