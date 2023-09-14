"Time Sessions MT4" is another handy tool for forex traders showing the world's major four trading sessions.

The time in this tool is set automatically according to your local time. It has a moving time flag which moves second by second to the left and shows you the real-time. The panel contains beautiful graphics which is eye-catching.

Moreover, you can move the panel wherever on the chart.

