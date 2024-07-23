Reversal Bars

Description

The indicator determines the appearance of the bars that signal of a reversal of current local moods and plays a beep. It also paints these bars in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish priority.

You can select the color for bullish and bearish moods.


Inputs

  • Sound_Play - a flag that allows the sound notification.


Use

Detection of the reversal bar can be a signal to perform appropriate trading activities. 

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. For automated trading it can use values of any indicator buffer of type double: 0, 1, 2 or 3. The value must not be zero!

