Description

A colored universal indicator AO (Awesome Oscillator). The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored.

The indicator can be calculated as the standard one or as a derivative on the basis of the following eleven other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal:

AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume.

OBV - On Balance Volume.

Volume - tick volume indicator.

Force - Force Index indicator.

MFI - Money Flow Index.

ATR - Average True Range.

Momentum.

RSI - Relative Strength Index.

Moving Average.

CCI - Commodity Channel Index.

ADX - Average Directional Movement indicator.

DeMarker.

Standard Deviation.

Price is used by default.





Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:

Основная линия индикатора - буфер 2. The bullish line of the indicator - buffer 0, must not be equal to 0. The bearish line of the indicator - buffer 1, must not be equal to zero.





Inputs

Calc_Method - the indicator, based on which the AO indicator will be calculated. Periods - the period for calculating the basic indicator, based on which AO will be calculated. Mode - the index of the line (MAIN or SIGNAL) of the basic indicator, based on which the AO will be calculated. Shift - the sift o the basic indicator relative to the price chart.



