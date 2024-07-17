DeMark Fractals

The indicator of DeMark fractals.

The indicator can be drawn on the basis of price data and on the basis of a moving average. There is a possibility to color the up and down fractals.

The indicator can be used for manual and for automated trading within an Expert Advisor.

For automated trading, use any indicator buffer of the double type: 0 - up fractals, 1 - down fractals! Values of the buffers must not be equal to zero. 

A moving average is drawn on the basis of input parameters:

  1. Calc_Method - calculation method (price, moving average).
  2. MA_Period - period of averaging.
  3. MA_Method - method of averaging (MODE_SMA, MODE_EMA, MODE_SMMA, MODE_LWMA).
  4. Applied_Price - price used (PRICE_CLOSE, PRICE_OPEN, PRICE_HIGH, PRICE_LOW, PRICE_MEDIAN, PRICE_TYPICAL, PRICE_WEIGHTED).
  5. MA_Shift - shift of the indicator relative to the price chart.


