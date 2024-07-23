Multicurrency Bands Global

Description

A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator Bollinger Bands to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The rising and falling line of the main indicator and Bollinger Bands can be colored.

The indicator can be calculated based on one of the eleven basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal:

AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Force - Force Index indicator. MFI - Money Flow Index. ATR - Average True Range. Momentum. Moving Average. CCI - Commodity Channel Index. RSI - Relative Strength Index. ADX - Average Directional Movement indicator. DeMarker. Standard Deviation.

The default indicator is AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume.





Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:

The middle line of the Bollinger Bands - buffer 2. The upper line of the Bollinger Bands - buffer 0. The lower line of the Bollinger Bands - buffer 1. The bullish line of the basic indicator - buffer 3, must not be equal to zero. The bearish line of the basic indicator - buffer 4, must not be equal to zero. The main line of the basic indicator - buffer 5.

For a more in-depth analysis the indicator can be used in combination with Bollinger Bands of the main chart.





Inputs