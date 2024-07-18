MACD Line Global

Description

A colored universal indicator MACD Line (MA convergence-divergence indicator, shown as a histogram). The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored.

The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal:

AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. Force - Force Index indicator. MFI - Money Flow Index. ATR - Average True Range. Momentum. RSI - Relative Strength Index. Moving Average. CCI - Commodity Channel Index. ADX - Average Directional Movement indicator. DeMarker. Standard Deviation.

Price is used by default.





Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:

The main line of the indicator - buffer 4. The signal line of the indicator - buffer 2. The bullish line of the indicator - buffer 0, must not be equal to 0. The bearish line of the indicator - buffer 1, must not be equal to zero.





Inputs