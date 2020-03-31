Main Candles
- Indicators
- Igor Semyonov
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 31 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator detects the following types of Japanese candlesticks: Doji, Hammer and/or Hanging Man, Shooting Star and/or Inverted Hammer, Spinning Top, Maribozu.
The indicator is intended for manual and/or automated trading within an Expert Advisor.
There is a possibility to choose colors for bullish and bearish candlesticks.
For automated trading, use any indicator buffer of the double type: 0, 1, 2 or 3, whose value is not zero!