Blue Marlin Bollinger Bands x EMA Cross

This EA combines two built-in combined indicators (Bollinger Bands breakout and EMA Cross) to check the trends before performing any trading action. It is provided with:

  1. trailing Stop Loss;
  2. bad time to trade filter for each day of the week;
  3. define in minutes the profitable orders duration;
  4. define in currency values the profit to be taken;
  5. enable and disable martingale mode;
  6. define the maximum spread value to trade;
  7. define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading;
  8. the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M1.
The Strategy
  • This Expert Advisor uses a simple built-in Breakout indicator where you can set the number of bars by which it will generate signals;
  • Once you have profitable pending positions it will be pending for the time you define by input in minutes for long and short trades if you decide to use this functionality;
  • It is also provided by Trailing Stop Loss technology;
  • You may define the time you do not want the EA to trade on each day of the week. This way, you may avoid the impact news release time and avoid false signals;
  • You may avoid high spread values by defining by input the maximum spread value allowed for trading operations.

General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value in currency: this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value.
  • Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value.
  • Lots volume to trade: defines the volume of the orders of this currency pair;
  • Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders: the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
  • Maximum Spread allowed for operations: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
  • Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
  • Double lots volume on gain limit (disabled if = 0): sets martingale volume limit. Set to Zero to disable;
  • Close profitable long orders after N minutes: defines time in mininutes to close all profitalble long orders after N minutes;
  • Close profitable short orders after N minutes: Closes all profitalble long orders after N minutes;

Bad time to trade (MARKET WATCH TIME) 

  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;

EMA Cross' inputs

  • Short EMA period   
  • Long EMA period   
  • EMAs Shift  
Bollinger Bands' inputs 

  • Bollinger Bands Shift
  • Bollinger Bands Period
  • Bollinger Deviation





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Stanislav Tomilov
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Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
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Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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