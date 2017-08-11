Euro Session Indicator

The EuroSession indicator combines filtering by a modified MACD and a trend based indicator.

It is an indicator that tries to capture the early market move of the European session.

This would mean that pending orders have to be placed way ahead of this move.

BUY Pending orders (Buystop) should be placed if:

Trend-Bias shows 'UP'

MACD Bias shows 'Relatively UP'

SELL Pending orders (Sellstop) should be placed if:

Trend-Bias shows 'DOWN'

MACD Bias shows 'Relatively DOWN'

The currency pairs are:

EURUSD, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURAUD, EURCHF,EURCAD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD

Timeframe is 30 minutes

Timeline

6am (London Time): Attach indicator on charts and place all pending orders.



10am (London Time): Close all pending orders that are yet to be triggered.



10pm (London Time): Close all trades.

Steps to using EuroSession Indicator

Attach the indicator on the Recommended currency.



At 6am (London Time), place your pending order trades.



By 10am (London Time) close all trades and pending orders left.





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