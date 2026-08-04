Cora AI

Cora AI Ultra – AI-Powered Multi-Timeframe Trend & Scalping Indicator

Trade Smarter. Trade with Confidence.

Cora AI Ultra is a next-generation trading indicator that combines AI-inspired market intelligence, multi-timeframe analysis, and breakout confirmation to deliver high-quality trading signals for both trend traders and scalpers.

Designed for traders who value precision over prediction, Cora AI Ultra doesn't simply trade every breakout. Instead, it waits for price to confirm strength beyond key market levels before generating a Buy or Sell signal, helping to filter out false breakouts and low-probability trades.

Whether you're a beginner looking for clear guidance or an experienced trader seeking an edge, Cora AI Ultra provides the tools needed to trade with confidence.

Why Choose Cora AI Ultra?

Unlike traditional indicators that rely on a single strategy, Cora AI Ultra combines multiple trading techniques into one intelligent system.

It continuously analyzes market structure, trend strength, momentum, and higher-timeframe direction to identify the best trading opportunities while reducing unnecessary signals.

The result is a cleaner, smarter, and more disciplined approach to trading.

AI-Inspired Trend Detection

Cora AI Ultra continuously scans the market to identify the dominant trend before generating trading opportunities.

The indicator automatically adapts to changing market conditions, helping traders stay aligned with the strongest market direction instead of trading against momentum.

Intelligent Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Professional traders know that the higher timeframe controls the market. Cora AI Ultra combines higher and lower timeframe analysis to improve trade accuracy.

Trend Following

Use the higher timeframes to identify the dominant market direction:

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1

Scalping

Use the lower timeframes for precise entries:

  • M1
  • M5

By aligning lower timeframe entries with the higher timeframe trend, traders can reduce false signals and improve trade quality.

Smart Breakout Confirmation

Most breakout indicators generate signals the moment price touches support or resistance.

Cora AI Ultra is different.

It waits for confirmation before issuing a signal.

  • Buy signals are generated above confirmed resistance breakouts.
  • Sell signals are generated below confirmed support breakouts.

This confirmation-based approach helps reduce false entries while increasing confidence in every trade.

Dynamic Trend Color System

Instantly recognize market conditions without additional indicators.

🟢 Green Market

The chart automatically turns Green when a confirmed bullish trend is detected, allowing traders to focus on buying opportunities.

🔴 Red Market

The chart changes to Red during confirmed bearish trends, making it easy to identify selling opportunities.

⚪ Grey Market

When the market enters consolidation or moves sideways, the chart switches to Grey, helping traders recognize ranging conditions and avoid unnecessary trades.

This intelligent visual system allows traders to understand the market at a glance.

Multiple Trading Strategies in One Indicator

Cora AI Ultra combines several professional trading techniques, including:

  • Trend Following
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis
  • Breakout Confirmation
  • Scalping
  • Trend Continuation
  • Momentum Trading
  • Market Structure Analysis

No need to overload your charts with multiple indicators—everything is built into one powerful solution.

Advanced Performance Results Box

Track your trading performance directly from your chart.

The integrated Status Results Panel displays:

  • Total Trades
  • Winning Trades
  • Losing Trades
  • Win Rate
  • Overall Performance Statistics

Monitor your results in real time and evaluate the effectiveness of your trading strategy.

Built-in Account Simulation Dashboard

Practice and evaluate strategies without risking capital.

The simulation panel provides real-time information including:

  • Simulated Account Balance
  • Equity
  • Profit & Loss
  • Drawdown
  • Spread
  • Slippage
  • Risk Statistics
  • Trade Performance

This powerful feature helps traders understand how different market conditions can affect account performance.

Clean & Professional Trading Signals

Cora AI Ultra delivers clear Buy and Sell signals on a clean, uncluttered chart.

Every signal is generated only after multiple confirmation checks, giving traders greater confidence before entering the market.

Recommended Timeframes

Scalping

  • M1
  • M5

Intraday Trading

  • M15
  • M30

Trend Following

  • H1
Suitable Markets

Cora AI Ultra is suitable for:

  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Silver
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • CFDs
  • Synthetic Indices (broker dependent)
Key Features

✅ AI-inspired trend analysis

✅ Intelligent Multi-Timeframe confirmation

✅ Trend following & scalping in one indicator

✅ Confirmation-based breakout entries

✅ Automatic Green, Red & Grey trend visualization

✅ Built-in Results Box with win/loss tracking

✅ Integrated Account Simulation Panel

✅ Spread, slippage and drawdown monitoring

✅ Clean professional interface

✅ Designed to reduce false signals

Trade with Precision. Trade with Confirmation. Trade with Cora AI Ultra.

Cora AI Ultra is more than an indicator—it's a complete trading companion that combines intelligent market analysis, trend recognition, breakout confirmation, performance tracking, and account simulation into one professional solution. Whether you're capturing long-term trends or taking quick scalping opportunities, Cora AI Ultra helps you trade with greater confidence, clarity, and discipline.

Disclaimer: Trading financial markets involves risk. Cora AI Ultra is a decision-support tool designed to assist traders and does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Always use sound risk management and test any strategy on a demo account before trading with real funds.


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Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
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