Do you already know the Start Midas indicator?



What about the Vwap Standard Deviation indicator?



And I need to speak again in the book MIDAS Technical Analysis ...



The Start Midas SD Channel indicator combines the two in one, bringing the practicality and efficiency of Midas with the statistical calculation of the standard deviation.



All of this with the practicality of the White Trader Start indicators, where you can plot the indicator and move them on the screen using keyboard shortcuts.





If you think that this indicator will add up to your operational, here is an indicator that was programmed to assist the trader in his operations.





The input parameters are:

Volume type:

Color high:

Color low:

Line Size:

Use typical price (HLC/3):



If the option to use the typical price is false, the indicator will check if the click occurred close to the maximum (and use high price) or close to the minimum (and use low price) of the candle.



That's it.



Success and good trades!

