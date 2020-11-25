The Haos oscillator coded for the MT5!





This oscillator allows to verify overbought / oversold regions in two periods (14 and 96, for example), making it possible to anticipate a reversal.

Possibility to activate an audible alert when it reaches a defined level.

Possibility to choose the alert sound by placing a .wav song in each asset or timeframe. (save a .wav file to the MQL5 \ Files folder)

Possibility to activate / deactivate histogram and levels to make the screen cleaner.

Customizable colors. This is it.

Success and good trades.

