Haos MT5
- Indicators
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Ricardo Almeida BrancoI started following the Brazilian stock exchange in 2018, in a demo account, and I found the amount of setups used interesting. Taking learning and even the demo seriously, I understood that I should start programming to validate / discard setups.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Haos oscillator coded for the MT5!
This oscillator allows to verify overbought / oversold regions in two periods (14 and 96, for example), making it possible to anticipate a reversal.
Possibility to activate an audible alert when it reaches a defined level.
Possibility to choose the alert sound by placing a .wav song in each asset or timeframe. (save a .wav file to the MQL5 \ Files folder)
Possibility to activate / deactivate histogram and levels to make the screen cleaner.
Customizable colors. This is it.
Success and good trades.
Excelente indicador. Estou gostando muito.