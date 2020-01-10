Display N Bars
- Utilities
- Ricardo Almeida Branco
- Version: 8.0
- Updated: 12 June 2020
If a trader tries to share knowledge with a colleague but it is difficult to pinpoint exactly the desired candle, just say the corresponding candle number.
The candle count is reset every day.
Seeking to offer a good customization the inputs are:
Display type -> Display only odd, only odd, or both candles?
Direction -> Horizontal or Vertical?
Display multiples of: (display frequency) -> Display all numbers, multiples of 3 or multiples of 5?
Even Color -> Color of Even Objects
Odd Color -> Odd Object Color
Offset -> Candle high / low offset
FontSize -> Font Size
Muito bom. Fácil de instalar. Parabéns!