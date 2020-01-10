Display N Bars

4.88
The Display N Bars utility is a simple tool designed to help identify candles.

If a trader tries to share knowledge with a colleague but it is difficult to pinpoint exactly the desired candle, just say the corresponding candle number.

The candle count is reset every day.

Seeking to offer a good customization the inputs are:

Display type -> Display only odd, only odd, or both candles?

Direction -> Horizontal or Vertical?

Display multiples of: (display frequency) -> Display all numbers, multiples of 3 or multiples of 5?

Even Color -> Color of Even Objects

Odd Color -> Odd Object Color

Offset -> Candle high / low offset

FontSize -> Font Size




Success and good trades!
Reviews
Thiago
27
Thiago 2023.01.21 18:02 
 

Muito bom. Fácil de instalar. Parabéns!

Francisco Dorgam
38
Francisco Dorgam 2022.03.31 21:28 
 

Estão de parabens pelo indicador.

GarciaEduardo
14
GarciaEduardo 2022.03.10 19:03 
 

Muito bom, ajudou muito nos estudos barra a barra. Só uma questão relevante, no Windows ele roda liso, já no Linux ele trava. No Linux tem hora que o relógio some, e pra aparecer tem que desligar o contador, e não é possível alterar as cores padrão e preto.

