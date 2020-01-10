The Display N Bars utility is a simple tool designed to help identify candles.

If a trader tries to share knowledge with a colleague but it is difficult to pinpoint exactly the desired candle, just say the corresponding candle number.

The candle count is reset every day.

Seeking to offer a good customization the inputs are:

Display type -> Display only odd, only odd, or both candles?

Direction -> Horizontal or Vertical?

Display multiples of: (display frequency) -> Display all numbers, multiples of 3 or multiples of 5?

Even Color -> Color of Even Objects

Odd Color -> Odd Object Color

Offset -> Candle high / low offset

FontSize -> Font Size