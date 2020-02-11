O HL2 C Lines
- Indicators
- Ricardo Almeida Branco
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 15 October 2020
- Activations: 5
If you consider the extremes of the daily price as
important points, this indicator will help in your trades.
Now, instead of manually drawing lines that mark daily highs and lows, you can use the O (HL) ² C Lines indicator.
Thus, the OHLC Lines indicator automatically plots the lines O (Open for the current day), H (High for the current day), L (Low for the current day) and C (Close for the previous day). Plot also the high and low of the previous day.
Thus, we have 4 static lines and two dynamic lines (high and low of the current trading session) that are redesigned as new highs and / or minimums appear on the current day.
Success and good trades!
GREAT INDICATOR!!!!! EXACTLY WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR