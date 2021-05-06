Volume Doji
- Indicators
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Ricardo Almeida BrancoI started following the Brazilian stock exchange in 2018, in a demo account, and I found the amount of setups used interesting. Taking learning and even the demo seriously, I understood that I should start programming to validate / discard setups.
- Version: 1.0
Hey guys.
This indicator will show you, in the volume histogram, if the candle was a Doji, a bullish candle, or a bearish candle.
The construction of this indicator was requested by a trader who uses other indicators from my catalog, and I decided to release it free to help traders who think that the indicator can contribute to their operations.
The parameters are:
Please leave a comment if the indicator helped you in any way!
Thanks.
Success and good trades!
This indicator will show you, in the volume histogram, if the candle was a Doji, a bullish candle, or a bearish candle.
The construction of this indicator was requested by a trader who uses other indicators from my catalog, and I decided to release it free to help traders who think that the indicator can contribute to their operations.
The parameters are:
- Volume Type: Real Volume or Tick Volume.
- Color if the candle is bearish: select the color.
- Color if the candle is high: select the color.
- Color if the candle is a Doji (Open = Close). Select the color.
Please leave a comment if the indicator helped you in any way!
Thanks.
Success and good trades!