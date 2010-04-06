PVA Dragon
- Indicators
- Ricardo Almeida Branco
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Users of PVRSA / PVA certainly already know the Dragon indicator and its use.
The Dragon works as dynamic support and resistance and can be used for scalper or trend follower.
In addition to the Dragon we have the WGT (fast) and EMA (slow) averages that can show immediate movement and also trend movement.
Stay tuned for the Dragon's inclination!
The indicator can be used on any asset/currency pair and can be customized according to the trader's interest.
See also my volume analysis indicators, as they complete pva analysis (Price and Volume Analysis).
Success and good trades!