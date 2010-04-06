PVA Dragon

Users of PVRSA / PVA certainly already know the Dragon indicator and its use.

The Dragon works as dynamic support and resistance and can be used for scalper or trend follower.

In addition to the Dragon we have the WGT (fast) and EMA (slow) averages that can show immediate movement and also trend movement.

Stay tuned for the Dragon's inclination!

The indicator can be used on any asset/currency pair and can be customized according to the trader's interest.

See also my volume analysis indicators, as they complete pva analysis (Price and Volume Analysis).


Success and good trades!

Recommended products
Nro Lines
Sonia Maria Lima Costa
Indicators
The Nro Lines indicator, through line plotting, offers a precise and dynamic visualization of key price levels. This functionality allows traders to perform optimized technical analysis, which is essential for developing effective trading strategies and making assertive decisions for market entry and exit. Key features:   - Dynamic reference lines that adjust according to market changes, offering an updated and relevant visual representation for the trader. - Automatic calculation of relevant le
Fight Zone
Tiago Viger Ortiz
Indicators
Vertical bar chart of candles! What is it This indicator creates a vertical bar chart of all visible candles corresponding to the amount of candles that the bars cross. The goal of this indicator is to easily check the places or regions where the candles concentrate. Those regions are a good place to place positions because they have a increased chance of staying more time there again. It's hard to explain in words the exactly working of this indicator, we suggest you watch the video, it is o
SmartTrendMA
Jhones Jorente Garcia
Indicators
A SmartTrendMA foi projetada para identificar melhor zonas de alta, baixa e consolidação, azul alta, vermelho baixa e branco consolidação, vai te auxiliar a identificar melhor a tendência. Em parâmetro regule melhor conforme sua preferência em grau pois cada par de moeda se adequa diferentemente a cor,mude também o período e se quiser mude exponencial ou simples. 
KT Tether Line MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The KT Tether Line is a trend-following tool consisting of three indicators that work together to generate trading signals. It can correctly identify market trends while signaling trade entries. It was first introduced by Bryan Strain in the Stock & Commodities magazine in 2000 in "How to get with the trend and out at the end." The Concept When a market trend is confirmed, the most challenging part is determining the timing of the entries. This indicator alerts you to potential trend reversals
Buy Sell Swing Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries! No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe . Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows , perfectly balanced for each chart. Key Features Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing
ReSu mt5
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The Wamek Support and Resistant (WSR) Indicator is a remarkable tool that stands out in the world of technical analysis. It sets itself apart by cleverly combining price action and leading indicators to delineate support and resistance levels with a high degree of accuracy. Its unique feature is its adaptability; users can fine-tune the indicator by adjusting input parameters, enabling them to create customized support and resistance levels that suit their trading strategies. Notably, one of WSR
SupportResistence
Eduardo Borges Mariani
Indicators
SupportResistance is a dynamic support and resistance indicator based on the high and low of the previous candles. The calculation parameters are configurable. You can use the maximum and minimum values of the previous candle as a reference, or you can use the maximum and minimum of a group of previous candles. The indicator uses a red line to indicate resistance and a green line to indicate support. When a support or resistance is broken, its line is dotted, being restored only when it beco
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
Zigzag X Fibo
Ian David Emmanuel Bello
Indicators
The ZigZag indicator's main objective is to highlight significant price movements by filtering out minor price fluctuations. It enables the visualization of trends by eliminating market "noise," which can assist traders in making more informed decisions. Adding the Fibonacci indicator, which is a powerful tool for identifying potential support and resistance levels in financial markets.
Three Dragons Genestra
Renato Genestra Martins
Indicators
The THREE DRAGONS is a technical indicator that portrays three mystical Chinese dragons flying through the price chart: 1. The Green Dragon (SeaGreen): - The most agile and fastest of the three - Reacts quickly to market direction changes - Usually leads the movements 2. The Red Dragon (Tomato): - Moves with balance between speed and caution - Confirms movements initiated by the Green Dragon - Its interactions with the Green Dragon may indicate opportunities 3. The Black Dragon (Black): - Th
FREE
Turpial Pullback
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Indicators
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr. BUY when: There is a Green Arrow STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)" SELL when: There is a Red Arrow. STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)
Adaptive Trend Lines
Henri Salvatore Bigatti
4.76 (25)
Indicators
This indicator shows the TLH and TLL and some trendlines that allow us to estimate the trend of market.  It also shows the values of the angles of the lines in percentage in points (pip) , the standard deviation, and the trend of each line, and when it breaks the lines of support and resistance (TLH and TLL). And finally, it also shows the points identified as supports and resistances through the fractal algorithm in the graph. The high and low trend lines are supported by the highs and lows, th
FREE
Advanced Economic Calendar
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
Advanced Economic Calendar Indicator This indicator displays all upcoming economic events directly on the chart, highlighting relevant news for the selected pair or instrument. It allows traders to anticipate high-volatility moments and plan their strategies with accuracy. Main Features Display of future events up to 5 days ahead (customizable). Filtering by news impact level (high, medium, low). Option to show vertical event lines and numbered markers for quick identification. Fully customizabl
FREE
M1 Signal Scan MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (2)
Indicators
**   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
Aliens dougkang de moviles
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Tomamos 5 medios móviles las unimos en una la cual suavizamos y volvemos a suavizar, resultando un mega suavizador de medios móviles suavizadas. Indicador de mql5 funciona en cualquier broker y para todos los tiempos, siendo el mas optimo el de 5, 15 a mas. Funciona mejor en grupo consigo misma osea poner uno de 14 y otro de 50 y 400,, así se observa mejor su desempeño.
My Point MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicators
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Animus
Arismario Verissimo Neves
Experts
Robô Animus. Animus é um robô para day trade em mini índice Bovespa. Sua estratégia funciona exclusivamente no ativo WIN, apresentando uma ótima sequência de ganhos com suas duas operações diárias. - Negociação no ativo Mini Índice (WIN) na BM&F BOVESPA; - Operações 100% day trade; - O robô vai completamente configurado com os parâmetros da estratégia, pronto para realizar as operações diárias. ATENÇÃO: Tipo de conta: [x] Netting, [ ] Hedge. Ativar o horário de funcionamento nos "Parâmetros de
Zone vwap auto band
Anizio Donizete Dias De Moraes
Indicators
It is an indicator used to identify support and resistance points from the daily VWAP and you can use it to check the best entry and exit points. The calculated value of the channel distance can be calculated in several ways: - Manual   Defining the value to be projected to calculate the distance of the channels. - Automatic   Select the timeframe to be used.   Regardless of the graphic time that is on the screen, if the parameter is changed to      H1(One hour candles), the system will calc
B4S Adaptive YAxis Scaling
Henry Waribu Macharia
Indicators
Product Description: Adaptive Y-Axis Scaling is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by providing precise control over the Y-axis (price) scaling of your charts. This innovative tool allows you to customize the price scaling by specifying the number of pips from the visible chart's highs and lows. The calculated price range from this input is then used to set the maximum and minimum prices for the open chart, ensuring an optimized and comprehensive view of market
FREE
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. A
Anchored VWAP by TradingDE
Andre Witzel
Indicators
Specially developed Anchored VWAP for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) from Trading.de. To match our day trading strategy, you can place an Anchored VWAP in your chart. The Volume Weighted Average Price indicator can be adjusted in color and also fixed on the chart. It is possible to choose real volume as well as no real volume in the settings. The indicator is best suited for day trading in a 1-minute chart, as you learn in training at Trading.de. You can use "E" on your Keyboad to lock/unlock the AVWAP, to
Advanced Divergence Scanner
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Unlocking Trading Insights Dive into the heart of market dynamics with Advance Divergence Scanner designed for traders seeking a competitive edge. The Divergence Indicator is your key to identifying crucial divergences across various charts, empowering you to make informed decisions in the dynamic world of financial markets. The Divergence A Divergence signals a potential reversal point because directi
Midpoint Bands
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Indicators
Midpoint Bands   is a   channel-like   indicator that draws two lines on the chart - an upper band and a lower band, pointing out possible reversal levels. This is one of the indicators used in the Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder. Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113907 The bands are simply calculated like this: Upper Band   = (HighestHigh[N-Periods] + LowestHigh[N-Periods])/2  Lower Band   = (LowestLow[N-Periods] + HighestLow[N-Periods])/2 Middl
FREE
Cit VWAP Continuo
Mauricio Bornancin Cit
Indicators
Apresentação:  - O Indicador "VWAP Contínua" da CIT Group é um indicador especializado na bolsa brasileira (B3). Objetivo:  - Especificamente desenvolvido para o perfil de pessoas que operam IntraDay. Funcionamento:  - Calculado com base nos trades realizados durante o pregão, sendo atualizado a cada 1 segundo, tendo maior precisão dos preços Funcionalidades:  - Entrega de até 5 VWAPs simultâneas, onde as 4 primeiras são configuráveis, e a última é fixa sendo a diária  - Opção para visualizar di
SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
FREE
Stochastics crossover scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that   it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies when the stochastics signal line crosses the stochastics main line. As an alternative it can also alert when stochastics is leaving (without signal line crossing main line) an overbought/oversold area. As a bonus it can also scan for Bollinger bands and RSI overbought/oversold crosses. Combined wi
Pivot Lines MRC6
Marco Barbosa
Indicators
Info:   marcobarbosabots Pivot lines are an easy way to see market trend. The indicator provides the pivot line and three first support and Resistance lines. Calculations used was: Resistance 3 = High + 2*(Pivot - Low) Resistance 2 = Pivot + (R1 - S1) Resistance 1 = 2 * Pivot - Low Pivot point = ( High + Close + Low )/3 Suport 1 = 2 * Pivot - High Suport 2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) Suport 3 = Low - 2*(High - Pivot) You can use the calculated values ​​on an EA too, just make sure the indicator is a
TrendView Zero Automator
Rafael Grecco
Utilities
TrendView Zero Automator — Full Automation with One Click TrendView Zero Automator is the official automation module designed to work seamlessly with the TrendView Zero indicator. While the indicator analyzes the market, selects the best internal configuration, and generates trading signals, the Automator transforms those signals into fully automated trades. It follows the same philosophy as TrendView Zero: zero complexity and maximum clarity. A single on-screen button controls the entire sy
EMABra50SC
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O Robô Trader BRA50SC faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Índice BRA50, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.      Versão exclusiva para o Bra50 (Mini-índice internacional).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (%) Rebaix
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
More from author
Start Vwap Custom Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (3)
Indicators
Attention: New update - 4 major practicality improvements! 1) Alarm 2) Midas text value 3) Click panel 4) Can be connected to an EA to operate in semi-automatic mode Attention - This indicator does not work perfectly in backtest due to MT5 peculiarities (Reading hotkeys or panel clicks) . My suggestion is that you test Automatic Vwap Midas which has automatic operation to analyze the calculation and then buy Start if you think the indicator will match your operating.     This indicator is use
Display N Bars
Ricardo Almeida Branco
4.88 (8)
Utilities
The Display N Bars utility is a simple tool designed to help identify candles. If a trader tries to share knowledge with a colleague but it is difficult to pinpoint exactly the desired candle, just say the corresponding candle number. The candle count is reset every day. Seeking to offer a good customization the inputs are: Display type -> Display only odd, only odd, or both candles? Direction -> Horizontal or Vertical? Display multiples of: (display frequency) -> Display all number
FREE
Volume Doji
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Hey guys. This indicator will show you, in the volume histogram, if the candle was a Doji, a bullish candle, or a bearish candle. The construction of this indicator was requested by a trader who uses other indicators from my catalog, and I decided to release it free to help traders who think that the indicator can contribute to their operations. The parameters are: Volume Type: Real Volume or Tick Volume. Color if the candle is bearish: select the color. Color if the candle is high: select
FREE
Haos MT5
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Haos oscillator coded for the MT5! This oscillator allows to verify overbought / oversold regions in two periods (14 and 96, for example), making it possible to anticipate a reversal. Possibility to activate an audible alert when it reaches a defined level. Possibility to choose the alert sound by placing a .wav song in each asset or timeframe. (save a .wav file to the MQL5 \ Files folder) Possibility to activate / deactivate histogram and levels to make the screen cleaner. Customizable col
Auto Zig HTF Vwap Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicators
The best Vwap Midas coding for Metatrader 5 you can find in White Trader indicators. The indicator has been optimized not to recalculate (improving performance) and has several visual settings for you to adapt in your own way. TRY IT FOR FREE by clicking the free demo button Where and why to use Vwap Midas (and Auto Zig Vwap Midas) can be used on a variety of indices, currencies, forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and commodities. Many successful traders use price and volume to get the
White Trader Clock
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Utilities
Simple countdown indicator for the next candle. Only claim is to be light! The indicator inserts a text object to the right of the current price and calculates how much time is left for the new bar, showing this to the trader. Leave your comment if the indicator helped you in any way! If you have any suggestions, let me know to evaluate the improvements. Success and Good Trades!
FREE
Automatic Vwap Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicators
The 3 Automatic Vwap (Midas) Indicator can be used for Price and Volume studyers to map the movement of market drivers. It automatically plots 3 Vwaps, two of which are dynamic and will be updated throughout the day if new highs or new lows emerge. The third Vwap is daily and can help if the trend is up or down. Also, an auxiliary indicator that plots (also dynamic) points of interest with OHLC prices (Open, High and Low of the current day and Close of the previous day) was inserted. Success and
O HL2 C Lines
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (2)
Indicators
If you consider the extremes of the daily price as important points, this indicator will help in your trades. Now, instead of manually drawing lines that mark daily highs and lows, you can use the O (HL) ² C Lines indicator. Thus, the OHLC Lines indicator automatically plots the lines O (Open for the current day), H (High for the current day), L (Low for the current day) and C (Close for the previous day). Plot also the high and low of the previous day. Thus, we have 4 static lines and tw
PVA Color Candle
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Several techniques use volume as an important point in the trade. Whether to indicate strength, exhaustion, pullback weakness, among others. In chief I quote Richard Wyckoff's theory, which said about the importance of looking price and volume. However, there are several possibilities to filter what is volume that should be noticed. PVRSA/PVA users use an indicator with specific colors, which assist in identifying the volume and type of movement that the price has made. Will the high volume
PVA Color Volume Histograma
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Several techniques use volume as an important point in the trade. Whether to indicate strength, exhaustion, pullback weakness, among others. In chief I quote Richard Wyckoff's theory, which said about the importance of looking price and volume. However, there are several possibilities to filter what is volume that should be noticed. PVRSA/PVA users use an indicator with specific colors, which assist in identifying the volume and type of movement that the price has made. Will the high volume
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
Color Candle Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Candle Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation on the price chart and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the vol
WT Vwap Bands
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The WT Vwap Bands indicator is an indicator that combines price and volume, helping to show whether the price is within the "fair price", overbought or oversold. The indicator code was designed for performance and has already been tested in a real trading account. In addition to the visual inputs (color, thickness and line style), the user can define a% value that depends on the price. The default values work with the most distant band at 1% of the price and then dividing this distance in
Fibo Z
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Utilities
With it, you leave pre-configured two expansion settings and one fibo retraction configuration to use via keyboard shortcut and mouse click. That is, the Fibo_Z utility facilitates the use of MT5's native functions. The shortcut keys are: "Z" configuration 1 of the expansion. "X" expansion setting 2 "Z" retraction configuration. "V" clears objects from the screen. It is. Success and good trades!
Color HLC Bars and Candles
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Want to make the graph cleaner? Don't you use the opening price in your analysis? Want to use a chart model that was used by Richard Wyckoff? Then you need to know the Color HLC Candles and Bars indicator. In the same indicator you can switch to the display of candles or bars. Take a look at the other volume indicators to complement your operating. And don't forget to look at the best Vwap Custom (Midas)! Leave your comment! Success and good trades!
Vwap Freeze
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicators
The previous day's vwap is used by some traders as a support and resistance point, after all it is one of the ways to consider the fair price of that asset or that pair the day before. Possible defenses can occur in this region indicating a reversal, or triggering stops starting a new, more directional movement. It is a matter of analyzing how it will add to your operational. To avoid manually drawing the previous day's vwaps and saving time for your analysis, use the Vwap Freeze indicator, as
Start Display N Bars
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Utilities
Do you already know Display N Bars? Do you already know the Start tool (from Midas indicators)? In this indicator, we unified the two tools, allowing you to define which candle will start counting, or use the automatic numbering that was already available in the previous version. Description of the utility follows: Display N Bars The Display N Bars utility is a simple tool that aims to help identify candles. If a trader tries to share the knowledge with a colleague but it is difficult t
WT Vwap 5 Bands
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
WT Vwap 5 Bands The WT Vwap Bands indicator is an indicator that combines price and volume, helping to show whether the price is within the "fair price", overbought or oversold. The indicator code was designed for performance and has already been tested in a real trading account. In addition to the visual inputs (color, thickness and line style), the user can define a% value that depends on the price. The default values work with the most distant band at 1% of the price and then dividing
WT Candle Color by Volume
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The White's Candle Color indicator (by volume) will color the candles based on the current candle's volume compared to the moving average of the volume. This will allow you to see clearly if the volume (real or tick) is within the normal range, whether it is high or low and bring very important information about the market. I hope that this indicator can help in your operational. Success and good trades!
Initial Balance MT5
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The Initial Balance (Initial Balance / Initial Balance) is a concept related to the study of volume (to learn more, study about Market Profile and Auction Market Theory. You can find some videos in English when searching for "Initial Balance Market Profile"). The IB defines a range in which prices were negotiated in the first hour of trading.The amplitude of the range is important and the break in the range defined by the Initial Balance may have occurred due to the movement of several players
VTC Volatility
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The VTC Volatility indicator was written to support a Brazilian stock market strategy in the WDO (USDBRL), but it can be adapted to other strategies and markets. In the new indicator update, it is now allowed to choose up to 4 levels to determine the range, and thus be more versatile. The Brazilian stock exchange (B3) has the VTC which is a "Structured Exchange Rate Volatility Transaction" (more information on the B3 website). At around 10:00 am, the VTC "Call" comes out and Brazilian broker
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Indicators
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
Vwap Standard Deviation
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
O indicador Vwap Deviation Bands segue na mesma linha dos outros indicadores da White Trader, que buscam leveza, personalização e qualidade, para entregar o que há de melhor para o trader. Isto, além de combinar preço e volume (informações importantes para o trader) com uma medida estatística do desvio padrão. Este indicador já foi utilizado e testado por outros traders que deram sugestões, inclusive, para chegarmos nesta versão final (embora ainda esteja aceitando sugestões, sempre :)   ). O de
Start Midas Displacement Channel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Midas is the acronym for Market Interpretation / Data Analysis System is a trade approach started in 1995 by technical analyst Paul Levine and later developed by Andrew Coles, PhD and David Hawkins. Learn more in the book MIDAS Technical Analysis: A VWAP Approach to Trading and Investing in Today's Markets , (I saw that it is possible buy via Amazon). The positive points in relation to the Midas-based indicators are the prediction of movement reversal points, the negative point is the subjectivi
Vwap Bands Auto
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The Vwap Bands Auto indicator seeks to automatically map the maximum market frequency ( automatic update of the outermost band ) and has two intermediate bands that also adjust to daily volatility. Another tool from White Trader that combines price and volume, in addition to mapping the daily amplitude. The external band is updated automatically when the daily maximum or minimum breaks the current frequency, and can be an input signal, seeking a return to the daily vwap. Thus, in addition t
Start Midas SD Channel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicators
Do you already know the Start Midas indicator? What about the Vwap Standard Deviation indicator? And I need to speak again in the book MIDAS Technical Analysis ... The Start Midas SD Channel indicator combines the two in one, bringing the practicality and efficiency of Midas with the statistical calculation of the standard deviation. All of this with the practicality of the White Trader Start indicators, where you can plot the indicator and move them on the screen using keyboard shortcuts
Start Midas Fibo Bands
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Here we have the Start Midas Fibo Bands , I confess that it is an indicator that excited me enough to operate because I was able to find more defined rules. Well, the indicator has the functions of the other indicators of the Start line , which is a possibility to plot several Midas on the screen, you can move the anchor point using keyboard shortcuts and use the legend to differentiate one anchor from another. The rules that I have analyzed for my possible setup are recommended to the entry, st
Prior Lines
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
This indicator shows on the current day some lines of interest, such as maximum, minimum and closing of the previous day, as well as the opening, maximum and minimum price of the current day. It can also show the GAP (closing of the previous day and opening of the current day) and projections of the amplitude of the previous day, according to the value you choose in the multiplier. Oh, I was going to forget. It is also possible to determine the time frame, which is daily by default. If this i
Danko Trend Color
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The Danko Trend Color indicator is actually a candle coloring to bring practicality, ease and information to your charts. Danko Trend Color combines PRICE AND VOLUME indicators to define the prevailing trend, so the colors are: Blue (indicates an uptrend) Orange (indicates a downtrend) White (indicates undefined trend) I don't like to promise anything with my indicators, I ask you to download, test it for free (for use in backtesting) and see if the indicator can, in some way, help your oper
Danko DTC Panel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Utilities
Do not buy before seeing the Danko Trend Color product, as this panel is a way to view a summary of this indicator on various timeframes. The Danko DTC Panel utility allows you to look at the trend in up to 5 timeframes. When clicking on the timeframe texts, a new window will open with the indicator plotted on the screen so you can see the complete chart. The width of the panel, with the amount of candles you want to see, is customizable, see the images below. Ao clicar nos textos dos timeframe
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review