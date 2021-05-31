Prior Lines

This indicator shows on the current day some lines of interest, such as maximum, minimum and closing of the previous day, as well as the opening, maximum and minimum price of the current day.


It can also show the GAP (closing of the previous day and opening of the current day) and projections of the amplitude of the previous day, according to the value you choose in the multiplier.


Oh, I was going to forget. It is also possible to determine the time frame, which is daily by default.

If this indicator can contribute to your operational, I'm grateful for your purchase.

Inputs:

  • Time frame calculated
  • Shift time (hours - daily)
  • Display GAP Close[1] - Open[0]
  • Color GAP
  • Display Projections
  • Multiplier proj 1
  • Multiplier proj 2
  • Clean separator
  • Clean new extrem
  • Color High[1]
  • Color Low[1]
  • Color Close[1]
  • Color High[0]
  • Color Low[0]
  • Color Open[0]

Write your review!

If you have any suggestions for improvement, please be sure to let me know!


Success and good trades!

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Ricardo Almeida Branco
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Do you already know the Start Midas indicator? What about the Vwap Standard Deviation indicator? And I need to speak again in the book MIDAS Technical Analysis ... The Start Midas SD Channel indicator combines the two in one, bringing the practicality and efficiency of Midas with the statistical calculation of the standard deviation. All of this with the practicality of the White Trader Start indicators, where you can plot the indicator and move them on the screen using keyboard shortcuts
Display N Bars
Ricardo Almeida Branco
4.88 (8)
Utilities
The Display N Bars utility is a simple tool designed to help identify candles. If a trader tries to share knowledge with a colleague but it is difficult to pinpoint exactly the desired candle, just say the corresponding candle number. The candle count is reset every day. Seeking to offer a good customization the inputs are: Display type -> Display only odd, only odd, or both candles? Direction -> Horizontal or Vertical? Display multiples of: (display frequency) -> Display all number
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Volume Doji
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Hey guys. This indicator will show you, in the volume histogram, if the candle was a Doji, a bullish candle, or a bearish candle. The construction of this indicator was requested by a trader who uses other indicators from my catalog, and I decided to release it free to help traders who think that the indicator can contribute to their operations. The parameters are: Volume Type: Real Volume or Tick Volume. Color if the candle is bearish: select the color. Color if the candle is high: select
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Ricardo Almeida Branco
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Simple countdown indicator for the next candle. Only claim is to be light! The indicator inserts a text object to the right of the current price and calculates how much time is left for the new bar, showing this to the trader. Leave your comment if the indicator helped you in any way! If you have any suggestions, let me know to evaluate the improvements. Success and Good Trades!
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Ricardo Almeida Branco
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Indicators
The 3 Automatic Vwap (Midas) Indicator can be used for Price and Volume studyers to map the movement of market drivers. It automatically plots 3 Vwaps, two of which are dynamic and will be updated throughout the day if new highs or new lows emerge. The third Vwap is daily and can help if the trend is up or down. Also, an auxiliary indicator that plots (also dynamic) points of interest with OHLC prices (Open, High and Low of the current day and Close of the previous day) was inserted. Success and
Start Vwap Custom Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
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Attention: New update - 4 major practicality improvements! 1) Alarm 2) Midas text value 3) Click panel 4) Can be connected to an EA to operate in semi-automatic mode Attention - This indicator does not work perfectly in backtest due to MT5 peculiarities (Reading hotkeys or panel clicks) . My suggestion is that you test Automatic Vwap Midas which has automatic operation to analyze the calculation and then buy Start if you think the indicator will match your operating.     This indicator is use
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If you consider the extremes of the daily price as important points, this indicator will help in your trades. Now, instead of manually drawing lines that mark daily highs and lows, you can use the O (HL) ² C Lines indicator. Thus, the OHLC Lines indicator automatically plots the lines O (Open for the current day), H (High for the current day), L (Low for the current day) and C (Close for the previous day). Plot also the high and low of the previous day. Thus, we have 4 static lines and tw
PVA Dragon
Ricardo Almeida Branco
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Users of PVRSA / PVA certainly already know the Dragon indicator and its use. The Dragon works as dynamic support and resistance and can be used for scalper or trend follower. In addition to the Dragon we have the WGT (fast) and EMA (slow) averages that can show immediate movement and also trend movement. Stay tuned for the Dragon's inclination! The indicator can be used on any asset/currency pair and can be customized according to the trader's interest. See also my volume analysis indicato
PVA Color Candle
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Several techniques use volume as an important point in the trade. Whether to indicate strength, exhaustion, pullback weakness, among others. In chief I quote Richard Wyckoff's theory, which said about the importance of looking price and volume. However, there are several possibilities to filter what is volume that should be noticed. PVRSA/PVA users use an indicator with specific colors, which assist in identifying the volume and type of movement that the price has made. Will the high volume
PVA Color Volume Histograma
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Several techniques use volume as an important point in the trade. Whether to indicate strength, exhaustion, pullback weakness, among others. In chief I quote Richard Wyckoff's theory, which said about the importance of looking price and volume. However, there are several possibilities to filter what is volume that should be noticed. PVRSA/PVA users use an indicator with specific colors, which assist in identifying the volume and type of movement that the price has made. Will the high volume
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
Color Candle Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Candle Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation on the price chart and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the vol
WT Vwap Bands
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The WT Vwap Bands indicator is an indicator that combines price and volume, helping to show whether the price is within the "fair price", overbought or oversold. The indicator code was designed for performance and has already been tested in a real trading account. In addition to the visual inputs (color, thickness and line style), the user can define a% value that depends on the price. The default values work with the most distant band at 1% of the price and then dividing this distance in
Fibo Z
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Utilities
With it, you leave pre-configured two expansion settings and one fibo retraction configuration to use via keyboard shortcut and mouse click. That is, the Fibo_Z utility facilitates the use of MT5's native functions. The shortcut keys are: "Z" configuration 1 of the expansion. "X" expansion setting 2 "Z" retraction configuration. "V" clears objects from the screen. It is. Success and good trades!
Color HLC Bars and Candles
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Want to make the graph cleaner? Don't you use the opening price in your analysis? Want to use a chart model that was used by Richard Wyckoff? Then you need to know the Color HLC Candles and Bars indicator. In the same indicator you can switch to the display of candles or bars. Take a look at the other volume indicators to complement your operating. And don't forget to look at the best Vwap Custom (Midas)! Leave your comment! Success and good trades!
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The previous day's vwap is used by some traders as a support and resistance point, after all it is one of the ways to consider the fair price of that asset or that pair the day before. Possible defenses can occur in this region indicating a reversal, or triggering stops starting a new, more directional movement. It is a matter of analyzing how it will add to your operational. To avoid manually drawing the previous day's vwaps and saving time for your analysis, use the Vwap Freeze indicator, as
Start Display N Bars
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Utilities
Do you already know Display N Bars? Do you already know the Start tool (from Midas indicators)? In this indicator, we unified the two tools, allowing you to define which candle will start counting, or use the automatic numbering that was already available in the previous version. Description of the utility follows: Display N Bars The Display N Bars utility is a simple tool that aims to help identify candles. If a trader tries to share the knowledge with a colleague but it is difficult t
WT Vwap 5 Bands
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
WT Vwap 5 Bands The WT Vwap Bands indicator is an indicator that combines price and volume, helping to show whether the price is within the "fair price", overbought or oversold. The indicator code was designed for performance and has already been tested in a real trading account. In addition to the visual inputs (color, thickness and line style), the user can define a% value that depends on the price. The default values work with the most distant band at 1% of the price and then dividing
WT Candle Color by Volume
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The White's Candle Color indicator (by volume) will color the candles based on the current candle's volume compared to the moving average of the volume. This will allow you to see clearly if the volume (real or tick) is within the normal range, whether it is high or low and bring very important information about the market. I hope that this indicator can help in your operational. Success and good trades!
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Ricardo Almeida Branco
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Indicators
The Haos oscillator coded for the MT5! This oscillator allows to verify overbought / oversold regions in two periods (14 and 96, for example), making it possible to anticipate a reversal. Possibility to activate an audible alert when it reaches a defined level. Possibility to choose the alert sound by placing a .wav song in each asset or timeframe. (save a .wav file to the MQL5 \ Files folder) Possibility to activate / deactivate histogram and levels to make the screen cleaner. Customizable col
Initial Balance MT5
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The Initial Balance (Initial Balance / Initial Balance) is a concept related to the study of volume (to learn more, study about Market Profile and Auction Market Theory. You can find some videos in English when searching for "Initial Balance Market Profile"). The IB defines a range in which prices were negotiated in the first hour of trading.The amplitude of the range is important and the break in the range defined by the Initial Balance may have occurred due to the movement of several players
VTC Volatility
Ricardo Almeida Branco
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The VTC Volatility indicator was written to support a Brazilian stock market strategy in the WDO (USDBRL), but it can be adapted to other strategies and markets. In the new indicator update, it is now allowed to choose up to 4 levels to determine the range, and thus be more versatile. The Brazilian stock exchange (B3) has the VTC which is a "Structured Exchange Rate Volatility Transaction" (more information on the B3 website). At around 10:00 am, the VTC "Call" comes out and Brazilian broker
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Indicators
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
Vwap Standard Deviation
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
O indicador Vwap Deviation Bands segue na mesma linha dos outros indicadores da White Trader, que buscam leveza, personalização e qualidade, para entregar o que há de melhor para o trader. Isto, além de combinar preço e volume (informações importantes para o trader) com uma medida estatística do desvio padrão. Este indicador já foi utilizado e testado por outros traders que deram sugestões, inclusive, para chegarmos nesta versão final (embora ainda esteja aceitando sugestões, sempre :)   ). O de
Start Midas Displacement Channel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Midas is the acronym for Market Interpretation / Data Analysis System is a trade approach started in 1995 by technical analyst Paul Levine and later developed by Andrew Coles, PhD and David Hawkins. Learn more in the book MIDAS Technical Analysis: A VWAP Approach to Trading and Investing in Today's Markets , (I saw that it is possible buy via Amazon). The positive points in relation to the Midas-based indicators are the prediction of movement reversal points, the negative point is the subjectivi
Vwap Bands Auto
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The Vwap Bands Auto indicator seeks to automatically map the maximum market frequency ( automatic update of the outermost band ) and has two intermediate bands that also adjust to daily volatility. Another tool from White Trader that combines price and volume, in addition to mapping the daily amplitude. The external band is updated automatically when the daily maximum or minimum breaks the current frequency, and can be an input signal, seeking a return to the daily vwap. Thus, in addition t
Start Midas Fibo Bands
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Here we have the Start Midas Fibo Bands , I confess that it is an indicator that excited me enough to operate because I was able to find more defined rules. Well, the indicator has the functions of the other indicators of the Start line , which is a possibility to plot several Midas on the screen, you can move the anchor point using keyboard shortcuts and use the legend to differentiate one anchor from another. The rules that I have analyzed for my possible setup are recommended to the entry, st
Auto Zig HTF Vwap Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicators
The best Vwap Midas coding for Metatrader 5 you can find in White Trader indicators. The indicator has been optimized not to recalculate (improving performance) and has several visual settings for you to adapt in your own way. TRY IT FOR FREE by clicking the free demo button Where and why to use Vwap Midas (and Auto Zig Vwap Midas) can be used on a variety of indices, currencies, forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and commodities. Many successful traders use price and volume to get the
Danko Trend Color
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The Danko Trend Color indicator is actually a candle coloring to bring practicality, ease and information to your charts. Danko Trend Color combines PRICE AND VOLUME indicators to define the prevailing trend, so the colors are: Blue (indicates an uptrend) Orange (indicates a downtrend) White (indicates undefined trend) I don't like to promise anything with my indicators, I ask you to download, test it for free (for use in backtesting) and see if the indicator can, in some way, help your oper
Danko DTC Panel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Utilities
Do not buy before seeing the Danko Trend Color product, as this panel is a way to view a summary of this indicator on various timeframes. The Danko DTC Panel utility allows you to look at the trend in up to 5 timeframes. When clicking on the timeframe texts, a new window will open with the indicator plotted on the screen so you can see the complete chart. The width of the panel, with the amount of candles you want to see, is customizable, see the images below. Ao clicar nos textos dos timeframe
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