Quantoryx Trend

Quantoryx Trend MT5

Trend-Following Expert Advisor with Quantitative Market Filtering
Automated Forex & Gold Trading System

Overview

Quantoryx Trend MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5.
It applies a structured trend-following strategy combined with quantitative market filtering and risk-controlled trade execution.

The system is designed for traders who prefer rule-based automated trading without martingale or uncontrolled grid expansion. It focuses on structured entries, capital awareness, and predefined lot management logic.

Trading Philosophy

  • Built with a capital protection approach

  • Designed to reduce unnecessary trade frequency

  • Applies confirmation logic before trade activation

  • Operates fully automatically once attached to the chart

The EA runs within MetaTrader 5 trading hours (subject to broker conditions).

Core Strategy Features

  • Trend-following trading logic

  • Quantitative market filtering

  • Intelligent lot management system

  • Spread and market condition monitoring

  • No martingale progression

  • VPS and broker-compatible execution

The strategy focuses on consistency and structured market participation rather than high-frequency over-trading.

Relevant search keywords: Trend Following EA MT5, Forex Expert Advisor, Gold Trading Robot, Automated Trading System MT5, Risk Management EA.

Risk & Lot Management

Quantoryx Trend includes:

  • Adjustable lot sizing

  • Risk-controlled execution parameters

  • Spread filter

  • Market condition awareness

Lot size and risk exposure should be configured according to account size and leverage.

Recommended Trading Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Timeframe: M15
Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Also compatible with major Forex currency pairs
Recommended Account Type: ECN or RAW low-spread accounts
Suggested Spread Range: 7–10 points or lower

Minimum balance recommendations depend on lot size and risk configuration. Users should test settings on a demo account before live use.

Execution speed, spread stability, broker conditions, and leverage may affect trading results.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Quantoryx Trend applies a trend-following methodology. Market reversals, volatility spikes, and broker execution conditions can impact performance.

There is no guarantee of profit or drawdown limitation.

Users are strongly advised to:

  • Test the EA on a demo account before live trading

  • Apply conservative risk settings

  • Avoid excessive leverage

  • Monitor account activity regularly

By using this product, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.


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PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc. Ready for operation without pre-setting. Always use a stop loss to save your investment. Easy to use (does not have complex settings). The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200. Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling. Yo
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
YinYang hedging
Jun Feng
Experts
YinYang hedging This is a fully automatic EA base on two currency hedging.The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with any type of market, and the performance is stable. Using Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; EA loading currency:currency A,currency B do not need to loading the EA; Minimum account funds:$1000; When used,the parameters "Test" should be adjusted to "false" from "true" by default; VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised; Currency pairs are recommended:A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；
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Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Experts
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
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Herry Gani
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THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
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