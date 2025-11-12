Traderspro
- Experts
- Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 5
TradersPro — Fully Automated Buy/Sell EA for Steady Growth
🔥 Automated Buy/Sell EA
📈 Demo-tested: +200% Growth
⚙️ Plug-and-Trade Setup — No Experience Needed
Description:
TradersPro is a fully automated Forex EA designed for consistent buy/sell trading with minimal supervision.
It uses a smart trend-and-reversal logic with built-in risk management to help traders grow their accounts steadily. Developed after months of testing, TradersPro performs well in both trending and volatile market conditions.
Features:
• Fully automated
• Optimized trade logic
• Adjustable lot size
• Built-in SL/TP
• Works on multiple pairs
• Demo-tested: +200% growth
Who It’s For:
Beginners, busy traders, and anyone looking for hands-off automated trading.
⚠️ Disclaimer: “Trading in the financial markets involves risk. Use proper risk management. Traders’ discretion is strongly advised.”